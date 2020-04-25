1st new case of COVID-19 in N.L. in 8 days

For the first time in more than a week, there is a new positive case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a release from the provincial government Saturday, there is one new case — the first new case in the province since April 17.

The total number of cases in the province now sits at 257. The new case is in the Eastern Health region.

In total, there are 239 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

There are 46 active cases remaining in Newfoundland and Labrador, as 208 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

Saturday was the first day since April 6 that the number of active cases in the province hasn't decreased.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under

38 people between 20 and 39

37 people between 40 and 49

56 people between 50 and 59

57 people between 60 and 69

47 aged 70 and above

Five people are in hospital, with two in intensive care. In all, 7,332 people in the province have been tested for the virus, an increase of 198 from Friday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province remains at three.

New data models Monday

During Friday's provincial briefing, Premier Dwight Ball said the province's new COVID-19 projection models will be released on Monday.

Dr. Proton Rahman, lead of the province's analytics team and a professor of medicine and clinical researcher at Memorial University's medical school, will join panel members to release the new projections.

The province's last projection models were released on April 8, when there were 232 total cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. The last model released showed the province could run out of intensive-care beds if trends continued, exceeding capacity by the end of June.

The province's daily media briefings will continue Monday.