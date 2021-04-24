3 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.L., as active caseload remains at 23

Over 131,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, as the province reported three new cases on Saturday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Saturday, leaving the active number of cases in the province at 23.

According to a news release from the Department of Health, all three new cases are males in the Eastern Health region. One man is below the age of 20 and is a close contact of a previous case.

The other two cases, a man in his 20s or 30s and a man in his 50s, are both related to travel within Canada.

One person is now in hospital due to COVID-19. It is the first new hospitalization related to the virus since April 16.

Public health also issued two flight advisories Saturday. Passengers travelling on Air Canada Flight 8016 from Montreal to St. John's on Tuesday or Air Canada Flight 8996 from Halifax to St. John's on Thursday should arrange a COVID-19 test.

As of Saturday, 131,432 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province — including 292 people in the past day.

Public health also provided an update on the one case announced Friday in the Western Health region, saying the source of the case remains under investigation.