With 4 new cases, N.L. holds the line on COVID-19 infections

Newfoundland and Labrador's number of COVID-19 cases is holding steady, according to public health figures released Tuesday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with at least three of them related to travel.

The Department of Health and Community Services also reported four more recoveries, which means the number of active cases is holding steady at 56. The number of people receiving treatment in hospital is also holding steady at two.

All of the new cases are in the jurisdiction of Eastern Health.

A daily statement said two of the cases are related to travel within Canada, while another is connected to international travel. The fourth case is still being investigated.

Arising from Tuesday's report, public health is asking people who flew Saturday from Montreal to St. John's on Air Canada Flight 678 to arrange for a COVID-19 test.

Tuesday's statement said there are no additional cases aboard the MV Federal Montreal, a bulk carrier that was grounded by an outbreak among the crew. So far, 13 of the 19 crew have tested positive. One has been hospitalized.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to provide a weekly pandemic update on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. NT. Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey are also scheduled to speak at the briefing.

Last week, Fitzgerald said she is wary of spiking numbers of COVID-19 in other provinces, from hot spots in Alberta and Ontario to less serious but concerning caseloads in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. In particular, Fitzgerald said she was worried that several virus variants have all been identified within Newfoundland and Labrador.