N.L. courts expanding services starting Monday

The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court will begin to expand operations on Monday.

Both the Supreme and Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador will begin expanding services starting Monday after public health orders issued by the province closed their doors in late March amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court will accept filings on civil matters such as petitions for probate, administration and guardianship or estates, bankruptcy and insolvency matters that can be dealt with ex parte or by consent, interlocutory applications that can be dealt with in writing and consent orders.

"A judge will review these filings and deal with the matters that can proceed without a court appearance. In the case of certain bankruptcy matters, filings may be reviewed and dealt with by the Registrar," a release from the provincial court said.

"The court will also accept requests to finalize draft orders."

Further, the Supreme Court will also handle family matters such as children's law applications and applications to reinstate a suspended or cancelled drivers' license due to support arrears, outlining the reasons why reinstatement is required.

"Priority will continue to be given to the processing and hearing of urgent and emergency matters," the statement reads, and will be accepted by email or by fax.

However, some matters will continue to be suspended until further notice, which includes trials, and proceedings and filings involving in-person attendance unless directed by the court.

Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Court has adopted better video capabilities which will allow for it to hear cases without the need for anyone to physically attend. (Martek)

The provincial court will also not being moving forward with trials or arraignments for the time being, but will be accepting applications to cases which are now on its outstanding dockets.

"This will enable the court to decide many more of the matters which have been accumulating in the system since the courthouse doors were closed on March 30, 2020," the statement said.

"This will ensure that any delays in the justice system brought about by the current public health emergency are kept to a minimum."

The provincial court said it has adopted better video capabilities which will allow for it to hear cases that can be effectively presented for adjudication without the need for anyone to physically attend.

"However, before any such case can be heard the parties will be required to obtain, by written application, leave of the court. The nature of the virtual hearing and the processes by which the remote appearances might be best achieved can then be determined by the presiding judge."

It is accepting applications by email.

