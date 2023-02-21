This engaged couple is nominated for the same award — but they aren't competitive about it
Jud Haynes and Krista Power are both nominated for ECMA's visual artist of the year
Engaged couple Jud Haynes and Krista Power share a love for each other and a fondness for the arts.
But the creative duo now has something else in common — they're both nominated for visual artist of the year at the East Coast Music Awards.
Haynes and Power are visual artists based in St. John's. Despite their similar interests, and the fact that they're vying for the same award, they say they aren't competitive.
"It's kind of nice, because we both are self-employed," Power told CBC News in a recent interview. "I think we bounce off each other sometimes if we need that."
Aside from the couple's ECMA nominations, Haynes is also nominated for a Juno Award for his artwork on the latest Kubasonics album, Kubasongs. He's worked with numerous artists, including designing posters and album covers for Neil Young, the Arkells and Blue Rodeo.
Power has also worked extensively in the music industry, including her graphic design work for the Newfoundland arts and music festival Lawnya Vawnya. But she says one of her main passions is surface design, which includes creating custom wallpapers and upholstery.
The two work independently with different clients and mediums, but they say they often bounce ideas off each other and turn to each other in moments of creative frustration. Haynes says his fiancée is full of great ideas, and perhaps relies on her advice more than she does on his.
"She has better taste than I do," said Haynes.
Similar but different
This year, Power says she's most proud of her work with Lawnya Vawnya, a client she says allows her to learn more about the local music scene and capitalize on her creative freedom.
Haynes says one project that stands out to him over the past year is working on the branding for Tell Tale Harbour, a musical comedy co-written by and starring Newfoundland musician Alan Doyle.
The two both enjoy incorporating aspects of Newfoundland into their work. Haynes included photographs of Fogo Island into a Blue Rodeo record cover he designed, and says he often uses local geography and climate as inspiration for his work.
"[Clients] will come to me when they want something that speaks to this province, which has been really fun," said Haynes.
Power also says Newfoundland culture and landscape inspires some of her pieces, including her wallpaper designs.
But one thing the couple doesn't share is a passion for podcasting.
Haynes says he enjoys speaking with and learning from visual artists who create work for the music industry so he decided to create a podcast about it, called Art Design Music. He speaks with artists, including Gerard Huerta, who designed the logo for the band AC/DC.
Power says she doesn't think she'll start a podcast about surface design.
"I don't think I'm a podcaster," said Power with a laugh. "It's not my vibe."
With files from The St. John's Morning Show
