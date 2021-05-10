Homesick N.L. couple calls for end to quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated visitors

Andrew and Erika Quinlan, originally from Newfoundland and Labrador, live in Texas with their six-year-old son and three-year-old twins. They're anxiously eyeing border restrictions, and missing their family in Canada. (Submitted by Erika Quinlan)

As Canada grapples with a third wave of COVID-19 infections, some fully vaccinated Canadians living south of the border wonder when they'll be able to return home to see their family without an expensive stay at a quarantine hotel and if their vaccinations records will be recognized.

Erika and Andrew Quinlan, who are from Centreville and St. John's, respectively, moved to Texas about a decade ago for work. He's an engineer in oil and gas and she's a nurse at the Texas Children's Hospital, and both say they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, the family was used to having their parents, siblings and friends visit their Houston home frequently. But when the pandemic closed the borders, their trickle of visitors stopped and it got trickier to get home to Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We have never, ever, ever been by ourselves this long without the support, help," Erika said.

Erika said they don't have any family in the U.S. to help out with their six-year-old son and three-year-old twins, which has made the last year difficult.

To say the Quinlans are homesick is an understatement. They FaceTime with family a lot to ease the longing, but Andrew says there have been a lot of tears shed over the last year.

They're closely eyeing the COVID-19 situation in both countries, along with border closures and public health restrictions, and wondering when they'll come to an end.

"I just don't know what the end result is going to be, whether there's going to be a vaccine passport. I would hope that Canada would recognize vaccines from all parts of the world," said Erika.

"You get other people who are doing rotational work, other stuff, who get to go to Newfoundland all the time, who bring COVID to Newfoundland and I can't get there," she said, crying. "And it's very frustrating."

Erika Quinlan is a nurse working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Erika Quinlan)

The couple say they would love to bring their parents to the U.S. to get their second doses of vaccine quicker, instead of waiting four months, because in Texas, Andrew says, they're awash in vaccines, with little to no wait time for an inoculation.

But upon coming into Canada people must await test results at quarantine hotels near major entry points.

"Why do they have to do this quarantine in a hotel? Why can't they just go home to their house and do two weeks quarantine instead of having to pay this money?" Erika said. "Not everybody has $2,000 to $3,000 just hanging in their pocket."

The Quinlans say they understand the purpose of mandatory quarantine hotels, but the pair are growing frustrated, since Erika last saw her father in February 2020.

They'd like to see people who are fully vaccinated be able to skip mandatory hotel quarantines upon entering Canada.

But it's still not entirely clear how the vaccine will affect virus transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says "fully vaccinated people are … less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others. However, further investigation is ongoing."

Andrew says a vaccine passport, allowing people to travel, would act as an incentive for more people to get immunized.

"All I want is everyone to get vaccinated so I can go home," said Erika.

Erika Quinlan last saw her dad, Kenneth Hunt, at a showing of Come From Away in February 2020. (Submitted by Erika Quinlan)

But a spokesperson for federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu closed the door on the Quinlans' hopes of having freer travel between Canada and the U.S.

"We've been clear for over a year: now is not the time to travel," reads an emailed statement from Cole Davidson.

"To keep Canadians safe, Canada has some of the strictest border measures in the world, and we've been adding layers of protection since March 2020, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine and mandatory pre-arrival, arrival, and Day 8 PCR testing of all returning Canadians and permanent residents."

Some American politicians are also adding pressure, with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer asking the Biden administration for a plan, rules and benchmarks guiding the reopening of the border to non-essential travel.

The spokesperson for Health Canada says discussions on proof of vaccination are happening within the federal government, and with provinces and other G7 countries to "determine the best path forward."

