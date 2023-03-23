Want to camp, ski and explore in N.L. this season? All you need is a library card

Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries launched the NL Connect Pass on Thursday, a program that grants access to passes at things like museums, provincial parks and sporting events all through your library card. (Stephanie Kinsella/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's public libraries have launched a new program to provide access to everything from skiing and camping to theatre shows and local sporting events, all at the flash of a library card.

The NLPL Connect Pass was officially launched on Thursday, a partnership between the province's public libraries and arts and recreation groups across Newfoundland and Labrador. Anyone with a library card can access the service and redeem tickets and passes usually good for two adults and up to four children or youth.

"You can come with friends or neighbours for free passes to museums, art galleries, parks, gardens, recreational facilities, performing art shows," NLPL collections librarian Anna Swanson told CBC Radio Thursday.

"You could see a symphony or a play or an opera or even sports games."

While Swanson says the NLPL is eager to grow their list of Connect Pass partners, but the initial run includes museums, provincial historic sites, orchestras, interpretation centres, all provincial parks, the Newfoundland Growlers and the Newfoundland Rogues.

Swanson says the program grants a low-stakes way for people to try new things while providing fun activities, hands-on learning opportunities or even the chance to find new hobbies.

"There's so many ways that learning happens, and hands-on learning is something we really wanted to be able to provide. That kind of free and equitable access ... because not everyone has access to it," she said.

"It can cost a lot to try something new, especially with a larger family.... But if you go and it's a big hit and everyone loves it, then it's a known quantity and it's a little easier to bundle up the next time and head out and do that. So it really is a chance to build new experiences and habits and familiarities."

The passes are redeemable by anyone, anywhere in the province.

"Take a road trip. Go anywhere you want in the province. Anyone from anywhere in the province can access the program and they can go anywhere they want," Swanson said.

"Absolutely think about it the next time you're doing a staycation or a little road trip or just want a day adventure somewhere in the province."

The passes can be accessed through signing in with your library card details on the NLPL website. Cards are free to sign up for and can be done online or at any public library.