Leaks have returned to Confederation Building, even after a $56M fix

The east block of Confederation Building in St. John's is pictured in a 2015 file image, near the end of an extensive six-year exterior renovation project. (CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government usually tries to keep leaks from coming out of Confederation Building.

Now, it is trying — again — to keep leaks from coming into the building.

The province spent $56 million from 2009 to 2015 on comprehensive renovations to the exterior of the main east block structure. The project included replacing all of the windows.

At the conclusion of the work, officials were hopeful the repairs could help the building perform well for up to six decades.

But just six years later, they are already grappling with potentially significant problems.

The gravity of the situation is outlined in a briefing note prepared for Premier Andrew Furey five months ago.

"Since completion, water penetration has occurred on all elevations of the building, with south and east elevations reportedly most affected due to the predominant wind direction," advised a briefing note from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure written on Dec. 15, 2020.

According to the document, the department hired a building envelope specialist to conduct a targeted "water infiltration investigation" in 2018. That probe expanded in 2019 to a complete assessment of the building.

The warranty for the windows expired in 2020. The warranty for the curtain walls runs out in 2025. Curtain walls are an outer covering designed to protect the inside from the elements outside.

"It has not been definitively determined that the current leaks are caused in whole or in part by deficient work or materials under this contract," the information note said.

And officials identified another issue — the sub-contractor who supplied and installed the windows is no longer in operation.

A six-year project saw new blue windows installed in the east block of Confederation Building between 2009 and 2015. (CBC)

The consultant hired to review all this has recommended doing "mock up repairs" at three locations to work out the best solution, before moving on to the rest of the building.

According to the internal briefing materials — which were released through access to information legislation — the department was in discussions to have the initial stage of repairs start in the spring or summer of this year.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure didn't make anyone available for an interview.

But in a statement, officials said nothing has really changed since that briefing note was written five months ago.

The department plans to proceed with a consultant to figure out next steps on repairs, and whether this is covered under warranty.

To date, the government has spent more than $90,000 on the consultant.

However, it's not clear how much any of this might cost taxpayers in the long run.

A big chunk of the briefing material was blacked out, in part because it could be "harmful to the financial or economic interests" of the government.

Blue windows raised red flags years ago

The then-Opposition Liberals were warning about problems with the windows as far back as 2013.

They criticized the then-governing Progressive Conservatives for picking a shade of Tory blue to replace the more politically-neutral green on the building.

"We understand that some of the newly replaced blue windows are faulty," Eddie Joyce — now an Independent MHA, but in 2013 the interim Liberal Opposition leader — said in the legislature.

"I ask the premier: Is it true that these windows will have to be replaced, and if so, at what cost?"

Then-premier Kathy Dunderdale dismissed those concerns.

"The bluest thing in Confederation Building today is me having to answer these kinds of questions," Dunderdale said during question period on Nov. 6, 2013.

She told the House that the Opposition "has never gotten their facts right."

Fast forward to May 2015, when provincial officials gave tours of the building to reporters as the work was wrapping up.

"Taxpayers now should have a public building, a Confederation Building, that should perform well for the next 40, 50, 60 years," said then-assistant deputy minister — and now deputy minister of infrastructure — Cory Grandy.

The last round of work was initially projected to take three years and cost around $20 million.

It took twice as long to complete it, at nearly triple the price tag.