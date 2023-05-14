For compost awareness week, these N.L. groups focus on growing

Viviana Ramirez-Luna helps organize a group in St. John's called the Georgetown Community Compost, which operates in a small green space on Bonaventure Avenue. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Two groups on opposite sides of Newfoundland are digging in on composting and are educating the public on food waste in an effort to grow the cause and celebrate International Compost Awareness Week.

Viviana Ramirez-Luna heads a group in St. John's called Georgetown Community Compost. It has been running for about two years, working to drum up support from neighbourhood residents and reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill.

"A group of people got together and we asked ourselves how to reduce waste in St. John's. There was already recycling and different things. Not composting. We learned composting would have the biggest impact," Ramirez-Luna told CBC News on Saturday while demonstrating how composting works to a group gathered in a small green space on Bonaventure Avenue.

"It felt like a huge endeavour. Then when I learned about community composting it was like an 'aha' moment. This is the way to start. It's low cost, low risk and engages people."

On Newfoundland's west coast, Katie Temple, executive director of the Western Environment Centre, is making the same push.

According to Statistics Canada, only one in three people compost kitchen waste in Newfoundland and Labrador — about 50 per cent less than the national average.

Katie Temple (right) says removing barriers makes people more likely to start composting. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

"One of the reasons why … a lot of Newfoundlanders may not be composting is simply that they don't have a service available to them," Temple said.

"It's not always possible or people may not have the ability to compost in their own backyard and we don't have a curb-side pick up service in most of the province."

Western Environment Centre runs four community composting programs in four Corner Brook neighbourhoods.

Temple said community composting is expandable and could spread across the province.

Ramirez-Luna said expanding is the big picture and part of what she's helping to spearhead.

Grassroots groups on both sides of Newfoundland are trying to grow the awareness around community composting projects. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"As part of this project and the people that I've been meeting and the demand that I've seen we've also created the Newfoundland and Labrador Community Composting Network," she said.

"It's people from different parts of the province.… Our goal is to create a co-op. So community composting, creating jobs, helping the environment under a business model that creates revenues and prioritizes community well-being and member well-being."

For now, both sides are continuing to grow composting in their own regions.

Temple said having compost programs in neighbourhoods removes any barriers preventing people from taking part.

"It makes it that much easier and we've seen a great uptake," she said.

"We've put these programs in neighbourhoods and we see a lot of people interested. So that shows me that people would like to, and they see the benefit of it, and if the services are there for them then they'll use it. It's free. It's simple."

