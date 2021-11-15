Government to launch Come Home Year campaign
Premier will announce details Monday morning
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is set to launch a Come Home Year campaign, with Premier Andrew Furey announcing details at a news conference at The Rooms in St. John's on Monday morning.
The province hopes the move will drum up tourism for a sector hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Come Home Year is about invigorating Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, here at home and living abroad, and inviting newcomers to visit and, in some cases, make Newfoundland and Labrador their permanent home," said Furey in a media release on Nov. 7.
The campaign will include a $4 million pot of money for municipalities to organize events. Some of that money — $250,000 — comes from the Municipal Come Home Year Celebration Grant. Up to $2,000 will be provided for individual municipal applications and up to $2,500 will be available to each community for regional applications.
The rest comes from the Cultural Economic Development Program.
The campaign launch is happening at 11:00 N.T.
