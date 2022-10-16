Worker injured in N.L. refinery flash fire dies in hospital

Eight people were injured as the result of the flash fire Sept. 2, the cause of which remains under investigation. (John Pike/CBC)

A man injured in the flash fire that shut down the Come By Chance refinery for the month of September has died.

In a release, Braya Renewable Fuels, owners of the former oil refinery in Placentia Bay confirmed that they had informed employees of the death early Sunday morning.

The company also confirmed that there would be no work at the refinery on Monday out of respect, and to allow employees time "to grieve the loss of their friend and colleague."

Braya did not share the name of the man, citing requests for privacy from his family and friends, instead referring to him as "well-known labourer" and "an integral part of the team".

Trauma counselling and other supports are being made available by the company to family and staff.

Eight people were injured as the result of the flash fire Sept. 2, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Three different divisions of the provincial government have been involved in the investigation. The company has completed its own internal probe and has shared its findings with the injured workers, their families, and some unions.

Work restrictions at the refinery remained in place with a full stop-work order not being lifted until September 29.

At that time, four of the eight injured workers remained in hospital, being treated for serious injuries.

Braya Renewable Fuels, who took over the refinery late last year, is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to convert the former oil refinery into a producer of cleaner biofuels.

Prior to the flash fire, there were more than 600 people working at the site.

