N.L. again pushes back timeline to enact Clare's Law

The provincial Department of Justice says it is still in talks with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and RCMP about how to enact Clare's Law in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That legislation is aimed at protecting potential victims of intimate partner violence, by allowing police to tell women or men that their partner has a history of domestic abuse.

The law passed more than a year-and-a-half ago, but still is not in effect.

Advocates for Clare's Law say it will help women make informed decisions, and lower their personal risk.

Heather Davis, executive director of Willow House, a shelter in Corner Brook, says women entering into a new relationship may see some red flags going up about their new partner.

"If I have those early warning signs, and I know that I have options available to get that information, I can make a decision," Davis said in an interview.

"And that could potentially prevent women from being in an abusive relationship, from having to access shelter services and from ruining your life. Sometimes it's a matter of life and death."

Heather Davis is executive director of Willow House, a shelter in Corner Brook that offers a 24-hour crisis line and a safe place to stay, at no cost. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Shelters do responsive, reactive work, Davis said — not preventative work.

But Clare's Law could give women choice, and possibly prevent them from entering into an abusive relationship in the first place.

"We've had times when we've had two women in our shelter at the same time at the hands of the same man," she said.

"So these are the sort of situations that can really be avoided if this law is in place."

She said violence prevention advocates haven't heard much about the current status of efforts to implement Clare's Law.

"There shouldn't be, really, a significant delay. It's been 18 months. I think we could be doing this a lot quicker and protect people a lot sooner."

N.L. version of law passed in 2019

The spring 2019 Liberal throne speech trumpeted plans to bring in a Newfoundland and Labrador version of Clare's Law.

Later that year, the Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act passed the House of Assembly.

But the law did not actually come into force. Regulations need to be developed to outline exactly how the process will work.

Officials said they expected that to happen within a year, but it didn't.

The justice department then indicated it would take between 12 and 18 months, and they expected to meet that timeline. That didn't happen either.

Justice Minister John Hogan declined an interview request from CBC News.

In a statement, the department said it has been in talks with the RNC and RCMP to design a protocol that would support victims of interpersonal violence, while taking into account privacy implications.

Neither police force returned messages from CBC News about the status of those discussions.

The justice department said it is exercising due diligence, given the sensitive nature of the protocol, and consulting with other jurisdictions.

"The department remains committed to developing a protocol that works to help make Newfoundland and Labrador a safer place for women and girls," the statement read.

The province now expects that work to be outlined in regulations at some point later this year.

Saskatchewan and Alberta have implemented their own versions of Clare's Law.

It is named after Clare Wood, a British woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who had a record of violence against women.

If you need help and are in immediate danger, call 911. To find assistance in your area, visit sheltersafe.ca or endingviolencecanada.org.