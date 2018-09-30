Craft cider treated unfairly by N.L. liquor corporation, cidery owner says

The Newfoundland Cider Company is expanding the number of beverages it is offering patrons, but a co-owner says provincial government regulation is hurting the company.

"Other than COVID, the biggest challenge has been the [Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation] if I am being honest", says Chris Adams, co-owner of the cider company based in George's Brook-Milton.

As the only cidery in the province, Adams said government regulations affect the Newfoundland Cider Company differently when compared to local craft breweries making beer.

The NLC lumps ciders into its "ready-to-drink" category, rather than recognizing a dedicated cider category, and it's these categories that determine how revenue is shared between the NLC and the producers of the beverage.

'It's an unfair treatment'

Adams said the NLC marks up his company's ciders by 72 per cent as a commission. He said the NLC does discount its commission by 40 per cent on Newfoundland Cider Company drinks sold at provincially-owned corporate liquor stores, but that pales in comparison to local craft beer.

"The breweries who do exactly what we do, they get a 95 per cent discount off NLC commissions. We don't get it, it's ridiculous," he said.

"All we want is the same treatment that the breweries get. And I think the breweries are great, it's nothing against them, I think they're amazing, but it's an unfair treatment."

Newfoundland Cider Company products such as these don't have a separate classification with the NLC and Adams says that results in less revenue than a similar craft brewery. (Courtesy Newfoundland Cider Company)

The retailers through which the Newfoundland Cider Company is allowed to sell their products is also a point of major frustration for Adams.

"We are not allowed to sell at the Marie's Mini Mart, we are not allowed to contact NLC Express stores directly. They only let us sell to the corporate stores, whereas the breweries are allowed to sell to all these places," he said.

The province needs to update its legislation around ciders, according to Adams.

"You go to any other province and they have their own cider category with their own legislation. But here in Newfoundland, we have nothing like that," he said.

Craft cider under review, NLC says

The N.L. Liquor Corporation says it's reviewing how craft ciders are classified and distributed in the province. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The NLC says it is currently in the process of reviewing the craft local model — for cideries, wineries, breweries and distilleries.

"As part of this process, we are also taking a look at the industry nationwide from a cross-jurisdictional standpoint. This review is expected to be completed by the end of June", a spokesperson for the NLC said in an email to CBC News.

There is no timeline for the implementation of any of the recommendations that will come from the review.

The NLC also said cider can be sold at convinence stores and Liquor Express stores, but the product has to be distributed through the liquor corporation's distribution centre. Distribution is included in the ongoing review, according to the NLC.

As the tourism industry braces for a busier season than the past two seasons because of the pandemic, the cidery will have to play by a different set of rules for now.

In the meantime, as the tourism industry prepares for a busier season with pandemic restrictions lifted, the Newfoundland Cider Company is growing.

The company has just unveiled a new cider, making the best of an invasive species with a cider made with Japanese knotweed.

"It's probably one of the worst weeds that you can think of, most people dread ever having it in their garden," Adams said.

"It actually gives earthy, almost citrusy notes to the cider."

Weekend AM 9:08 The Newfoundland Cider Company is using some unusual ingredients Paula Gale speaks with owners Emma and Chris Adams about the joys and challenges of running the only cidery in NL.

