Trudeau to host EU leaders in St. John's for whirlwind summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, pictured here at a welcoming ceremony at CFB Kingston in Kingston, Ont., in March, will meet Thursday for the Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Top European Union leaders will arrive in St. John's Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for a brief summit where leaders will discuss such issues as climate change, hydrogen and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Canada-EU Leaders' Summit kicks off Thursday evening with a dinner. The bulk of discussions are scheduled for Friday, before concluding that evening.

Expected to join Trudeau are Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European commission, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

Talk around energy and hydrogen are also expected to take place, which is a particular interest in Newfoundlland and Labrador as the provincial government is mulling over four wind hydrogen proposals working their way through its approval process.

Pattern Energy also has an agreement for land with the Port of Argentia for a wind farm.

Premier Andrew Furey's government — the only provincial Liberal government in the country, making Furey a frequent ally to Trudeau — is making moves to establish itself as a hydrogen-producing and exporting powerhouse in the near future, with an eye on European markets.

Hydrogen production from the province is of potential interest to some European countries, particularly Germany, as they are big hydrogen buyers.

Trade is also going to be on the agenda, which could have implications for N.L.

The EU has banned the import of most seal products and while it's something that the industry would like to see changed, a senior EU official said while it may come up during discussions, it was "not seen as a major irritant."

The last Canada-EU leaders' summit was in Brussels in June 2021.

Officials say that carbon pricing will come up in discussions about establishing a "green alliance" between Canada and the EU, adding that both governments have been committed to expanding the global coverage of carbon pricing.

Sven Scholtysik, a research director with energy non-profit Net Zero Atlantic, told The Canadian Press he'll be watching for European countries to reaffirm their commitment with Canada to build a thriving hydrogen energy partnership.

He said in an interview on Wednesday that he was pleased to see the summit listed transatlantic hydrogen trade as a point of discussion.

"I would look for a good focus on Atlantic Canada presenting itself as a region, and as the closest region to Germany," Scholtysik said.

"Atlantic Canada and the EU are not far, and we can act for each other as long-term strategic partners in the energy system transition."

