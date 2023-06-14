Furey increases cabinet by 1, makes Bragg minister without portfolio, in mini-shuffle

Premier Andrew Furey announced a mini-cabinet shuffle on Wednesday. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's cabinet is one seat larger Wednesday following a mini-shuffle by Premier Andrew Furey.

The new portfolios — and new minister — were revealed at a swearing-in ceremony at Government House.

Six ministers are on the move to different portfolios, while Burin-Grand Bank MHA Paul Pike was sworn in as a first-time minister, increasing the size of the cabinet to 16 ministers.

Pike is assuming the portfolio of children, seniors and social development, and will be the minister responsible for the status of persons with disabilities, the community sector and the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

"I'm proud to be part of the family, I was proud to be part of caucus, proud to be part of cabinet. And we all work together, and we work well together. So it's a real honour for me today," he said.

The announcement comes days after former fisheries minister Derrick Bragg announced he had been diagnosed with tongue cancer.

Bragg, who has been an elected member of the Liberal party since 2015, will remain in the provincial cabinet during his treatment as a minister without portfolio. The position allows Bragg to remain in cabinet and provide advice to government without specific responsibility as he continues his cancer treatment.

"Change can be forced upon you, but change is almost always a good thing. And to embrace it is in the best interest of the province," Furey said.

"I'm incredibly proud to stand here today with minister Bragg, just two weeks post-op by the way.… I know I speak for all of caucus and all of cabinet when we say that we'll be here to support him."

Derrick Bragg will be stepping away from the position of fisheries minister following a cancer diagnosis but will remain in cabinet as a minister without portfolio to provide advice to government. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Elvis Loveless will assume Bragg's role as the minister of fisheries, forestry and agriculture — a position he's previously held — moving away from his former position as minister of transportation and infrastructure and minister responsible for the Public Procurement Agency.

Loveless said he has big shoes to fill following Bragg's departure from the portfolio.

St. John's East-Quidi Vidi MHA John Abbott is the province's new minister of transportation and infrastructure, taking the portfolio from Loveless and passing on his former portfolios to Pike.

Burin-Grand Bank MHA Paul Pike is a first-time minister in cabinet, taking over the portfolio of children, seniors and social development. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

John Haggie and Krista Lynn Howell are swapping portfolios, making Haggie the minister of municipal and provincial affairs and registrar general. Howell will step into the role of education minister as the school year wraps up.

"We're on a course to transform education in Newfoundland and Labrador, as with a number of things. So certainly looking forward to being part of that and continuing the good work that's been done," Howell said.