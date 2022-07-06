Surprise N.L. cabinet shuffle sees John Haggie, Tom Osborne switch roles
Haggie has been health minister since 2015; Osborne returns to portfolio he held in Danny Williams era
Two of Newfoundland and Labrador's top politicians were shuffled into new cabinet positions Wednesday morning.
Tom Osborne, the former lead for the Department of Education, will now take over as health minister, replacing John Haggie.
Haggie, a former surgeon who steered the province through the COVID-19 pandemic, is now the education minister.
Osborne, previously a finance minister for the Liberals, also served as health minister under Danny Williams's Progressive Conservative government in the mid-2000s.
Osborne helmed the Health Department during a political scandal over how hundreds of breast cancer patients receive flawed testing at Eastern Health, and testified at an inquiry that he wasn't told about the error. The inquiry, led by Justice Margaret Cameron, found top health authority officials withheld mistakes from the provincial government.
Cameron ruled "there was a failure of both accountability and oversight at all levels" in her March 2009 report.
Haggie, meanwhile, has led the Health Department since the Liberals took power in 2015, most recently grappling with more than two years of COVID-19 regulations and a cyberattack on the health system last year.
More to come.
