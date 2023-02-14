Bus services slowly returning to Northeast Avalon schools after weekend suspension

School bus routes are slowly returning on the Northeast Avalon. (CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is bringing more bus routes back to service after announcing over the weekend the shut down of 20 routes to Northeast Avalon schools due to safety concerns.

In an announcement late Monday evening, the NLESD said the routes for Beaconsfield Junior High, Holy Spirit High, Topsail Elementary and one route for Paradise Intermediate — route 22-045-4 — will resume on Tuesday.

With a winter storm moving over eastern Newfoundland, the school district said should school closures impact these schools on Tuesday, service will resume on the next school day.

Alternate transportation services will also resume for Cape St. Francis Elementary, Holy Trinity Elementary, Holy Trinity High and Juniper Ridge Intermediate on Wednesday.

The NLESD said schools will be in direct contact with students and families to provide the updated information.

"District staff will continue work to restore services and aim to have all bus services in place by Monday, Feb. 20," reads the NLESD's media release.

"As resources become available, service may be implemented earlier for some schools. Families are being asked to make arrangements for transportation to and from school in the interim."

The six schools in Mount Pearl impacted by the shut down had their services return on Monday.

The NLESD suspended student transportation services provided by Gladney's Bus Service on Saturday.

At the time, Terry Hall, CEO of the school district, said an accident involving a Gladney's bus fatally hitting a pedestrian on Wednesday played a part in the NLESD's decision to suspend services. However, it wasn't the sole reason, he said.

"It wasn't any one particular aspect. We wouldn't make a decision based on one aspect unless it was something overly significant," said Hall on Saturday.

"This is a culmination of information that we've gathered throughout the school year and some concerns we had with the fleet and operational issues with respect to this particular contract that led us to this decision."

Seven schools are still impacted by the bus suspension.

