N.L. labour leaders 'disappointed' in federal budget
More to say in coming weeks, says Nancy Healey, as specifics get a hard look
Some labour leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador are calling the recent federal budget disappointing for its lack of equality and exclusion of business.
Mary Shortall, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, said "disappointed is the overall position," adding she was hoping to see more details emerge to support a pharmacare program in the province.
"We were really anticipating what this plan is going to look like, because there are still hundreds of people in the province who can't afford their medications," Shortall said.
"They are choosing between rent and drugs, so we really do need a universal and public, accessible, affordable pharmacare program."
Shortall said child care is the other issue that was not addressed in the budget.
"With child care we pay among the highest rates in the whole country. It is stopping a lot of women from entering the market," said Shortall.
"There is not much of a gender or an equality statement throughout this."
Business left out
Nancy Healey, chief executive officer with the St. John's Board of Trade, said she isn't pleased with the amount of spending Ottawa planned for.
"It's continuing to add to its deficit and to its debt and we really don't think that is prudent in a time when there is no recession, there is no war," said Healey, following the tabling.
Healey also thought attention to business was left out of the final budget before the federal election.
"We think that business is the engine of the economy and we think for the most part we were missed," she said.
However, Healey said the ultimate ramifications of the budget are still unclear.
"As the next few days and weeks continue, we will learn more and have more to say."
