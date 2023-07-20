Coffee and a climb: Have a look inside this St. John's bouldering café

See inside a St. John's café serving boulders and brews Duration 4:03 The Cove Bouldering Cafe is housed inside a 65,000 square foot building, offering avid climbers and newcomers alike the chance to try a form of rock climbing.

The Cove Bouldering Cafe isn't your average coffee shop. It sits inside a 6,000-square metre facility that used to be a factory, and they're serving up a lot more than just premium brews.

The café doubles as a bouldering gym for avid climbers and newcomers alike on Lemarchant Road in St. John's. Bouldering is a division of rock climbing, but is more of a free climbing experience without a rope.

"It makes it a little bit more accessible, cause you don't have to do a big rope lesson before you learn what to do," owner Greg Hanley told CBC Radio's On The Go. "You can just come in on your own and you can just get right on the bouldering wall."

Hanley said the café and climbing gym has been a passion project for years, and is overjoyed to see it come to fruition with his partner, Ivy. The couple says bouldering offers a great physical and mental workout, where precision and problem solving come together.

Hear from the Hanley's about what the café and bouldering is all about — and watch CBC's Martin Jones attempt to make his way up the bouldering wall — in the video above.