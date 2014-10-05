Canadian Blood Services is calling for more donors in N.L. as COVID-19 slows blood drive
'It's critical to meet the needs now and into the future,' says Gord Skiffington
The Canadian Blood Services says the coronavirus variant Omicron is making it difficult to collect enough blood in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the organization is calling on more people to roll up their sleeves to donate.
Gord Skiffington, a manager for Canadian Blood Services in St. John's, told CBC News on Wednesday the Omicron wave has put pressure on the service across Canada with people becoming infected, isolation requirements and staffing impacts.
"The latest Omicron COVID-19 wave has been challenging for Canadian Blood Services like never before," said Skiffington.
"These developments have put an added pressure on Canada's lifeline to meet the demand, and we've been seeing a decline in donations not only here in Newfoundland but right across the country."
Skiffington said Canadian Blood Services is part of a national blood inventory, and if there's a surplus in Newfoundland and Labrador, it can be shipped to another part of the country and vice versa.
But that's a last-case scenario, he said, and is asking local residents to help keep supplies flowing to local hospitals. There were 510 appointments available for booking in St. John's alone at the beginning of February. As of Wednesday there were still 121 available. In March, there are 770 appointments that need to be filled, he said.
There's a call for returning donors to come back when they can, but Canadian Blood Services is also looking for new donors to chip in.
"It's critical to meet the needs now and into the future," said Skiffington.
Stem cells
The organization also manages the national stem cell program, and is looking for donors between 17 and 35 years old to sign up.
Prospective donors can go online to complete a questionnaire, after which they can request a swab kit be sent to their homes.
"They would do the swab in their own home and then they would return it to Canadian Blood Services in a post-paid envelop and be added to the stem cell registry," Skiffington said.
The donation is a little different than giving blood, however. Skiffington said donors will be matched with patients and won't actually donate stem cells in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Instead, donors fly to another province, but it's all paid for — including transportation, hotels, meals and the donation — by Canadian Blood Services.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
