Longtime N.L. top official charged with defrauding search and rescue organization

A senior official who was involved for decades with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association is accused of defrauding the organization over a period spanning nearly seven years.

Brian Bishop, 73, made a brief appearance at provincial court in St. John's on Tuesday morning.

Bishop has been involved with CASARA for more than three decades.

He was the provincial president of CASARA Newfoundland and Labrador as recently as the fall of 2021, when he testified at the Ground Search and Rescue for Lost and Missing Persons inquiry, which was called in the wake of the tragic death of Labrador teen Burton Winters.

Bishop is also a former national vice-president of the organization. According to an old link on the CASARA website, Bishop was vice-president of training and operations for about 20 years, and took over as vice-president of administration and finance in 2019.

Bishop is not currently listed as a member of the national or provincial executive.

He declined comment when contacted by CBC News.

Marina Bishop, 70, is also charged. She was not in court Tuesday, and an email to her lawyer went unreturned.

According to court filings, the two accused live at the same home address.

Both are facing five counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000, five forgery-related charges, and one count of breach of trust.

The alleged offences took place between April 2015 and February 2022.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan told CBC News the RNC's economic crime unit launched an investigation after receiving a report alleging fraudulent activity in July 2022.

According to Cadigan, the report related to the finances of a volunteer organization based in the province, Civil Air Search and Rescue Newfoundland and Labrador.

Association receives federal funding

CASARA is a Canada-wide volunteer organization dedicated to the promotion of search and rescue awareness, and helping support Canadian Armed Forces search and rescue operations.

According to CASARA's website, each province and territory is referred to as a member organization, and within that, is broken down into zones. There are 104 zone organizations responsible for providing search and rescue assistance. Two of those zones are listed in Newfoundland and Labrador: Deer Lake and St. John's.

The organization gets $3.1 million in federal funding a year.

CASARA's national office has not responded to an emailed request for comment.

No pleas have been entered yet. The case is due back in court in November.

