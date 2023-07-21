Bell Aliant outage in St. John's expected to continue into Saturday

A fibre cut has resulted in internet, television and phone services being down for Bell Aliant customers for across parts of St. John's on Friday, and the outage is expected to continue into Saturday.

Bell Aliant said in a tweet Friday morning that service had been interrupted by what it called a fibre cut by a third party.

The outage impacts phone service, TV, internet and the ability to use credit and debit machines in some stores.

An email sent to CBC News by a media spokesperson said Bell Aliant technicians are working to resolve the outage, but said work is expected to continue into Saturday.

The statement said Bell Aliant will continue to update customers on the outage through their social media channels.