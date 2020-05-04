This beach art really rocks: Blackhead man getting creative during pandemic

(Submitted by Jeff Hollett)

During his walks along Spout Cove Beach near Kingston, about 20 kilometres from Carbonear, Jeff Hollett often comes across rocks of different shapes and colours.

Now, with the extra time on his hands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he's flexing his creative muscle with intricate pieces of beach rock art. He doesn't have an artistic background, but was inspired after seeing examples of art in nature.

"I just happened to be on this particular beach one day and saw some really interesting-shaped rocks and different colours and thought, 'Well, I've got some time. Why don't I put some rocks together and see what they might look like?" Hollett told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

Hollett's pieces are usually five to six feet in diameter, and can take a couple of hours to put together once all the rocks have been collected. He said his art usually doesn't have a blueprint, and mainly relies what he has on his mind when creating a new piece.

"Depending on what I've got in mind I'll spend a half-hour, an hour, just going about and collecting a bunch of different rocks," Hollett said. "When I think I might have enough, I sit down and just start putting them together based on some kind of thought I had in my head of what I was going to make that day.

Jeff Hollett has had some extra time on his hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been elaborate works of rock art on Spout Cove Beach near Kingston, N.L. (Jeff Hollett/Facebook)

"It's sort of therapeutic walking along the beach back and forth and finding the different shapes. There's as much fun in that as making them."

After posting some of his work on Facebook, Hollett said, he's seen more people on the beach admiring rock art or gathering rocks to try it for themselves.

He said the pieces never stay on the beach for more than one to two days due to waves and high tides washing the rocks away. However, says that's part of their beauty.

"I kind of like that," he said. "It's fun making them and sometimes they look nice, but it is a natural beach and a natural environment. It's kind of nice knowing it's only there for a little bit."