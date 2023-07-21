Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NL·New

What if Barbie was from N.L.? We hit the streets to find out what she might wear

The doll is known around the world for her outfits, but it got us at CBC thinking — what would a Barbie doll inspired by Newfoundland and Labrador dress like?

Would Barbie be a townie or a bayman?

CBC News ·

What do you think a Barbie from Newfoundland would look like?

15 hours ago
Duration 1:22
With Barbie-mania sweeping the globe ahead of the new movie's release, the CBC's Amy Feehan hit the streets of St. John's to ask people what they think a doll inspired by this province would look like.

Barbie-mania is alive and kicking with the release of the new movie starring Margot Robbie on Friday.

The doll is known around the world for her outfits, but it got us at CBC thinking — what would a Barbie doll inspired by Newfoundland and Labrador dress like?

To find out, CBC's Amy Feehan hit the streets of St. John's to ask people their takes on what might be in the closet of Barbie's saltbox house.

Check it out in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Amy Feehan

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now