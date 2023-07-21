What if Barbie was from N.L.? We hit the streets to find out what she might wear
The doll is known around the world for her outfits, but it got us at CBC thinking — what would a Barbie doll inspired by Newfoundland and Labrador dress like?
Would Barbie be a townie or a bayman?
Barbie-mania is alive and kicking with the release of the new movie starring Margot Robbie on Friday.
The doll is known around the world for her outfits, but it got us at CBC thinking — what would a Barbie doll inspired by Newfoundland and Labrador dress like?
To find out, CBC's Amy Feehan hit the streets of St. John's to ask people their takes on what might be in the closet of Barbie's saltbox house.
Check it out in the video above.
With files from Amy Feehan