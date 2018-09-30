N.L. and Bangladesh connected through times of loss and war, says folklorist

Nadia Sarwar, originally from Bangladesh, came to Memorial University to do a folklore degree in 2017. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

After completing her master's thesis at Memorial University, folklorist Nadia Sarwar says she was fascinated by connections between Newfoundland — and her home country of Bangladesh.

Sarwar received her master's degree in folklore earlier this week. For her thesis, she worked with The Rooms writing about the museum's exhibit on the First World War. She said she knew nothing of the province's connection to the war when she first arrived in the province in 2017.

"I was very fascinated by the exhibit," she told CBC Radio's Weekend AM Saturday. "I got to learn many things … [and] I wanted to dig in a bit more into that history."

I have learned so many things from here, and I am definitely going to implement that knowledge in my country back home. - Nadia Sarwar

After doing research and speaking to people involved in the exhibit, Sarwar said the province's connection to the First World War is similar to the Bangladesh War of Independence. That war was fought against Pakistan for nine months, with the country gaining independence in December of 1971.

"We had lost almost three million people in that war," Sarwar said. "I knew that I had not seen that war, but from my father I got to learn about the devastating feeling that people faced during the time of war. They had lost their nearest and dearest ones ... but later on, it was a proud moment for us."

"I have seen the same thing happen with the Newfoundlanders," she added. "They also feel really bad for the people, for their forefathers who they have lost. But at the same time, it has been a defining event for them. They knew that after that war, they could call themselves a distinguished nation."

The First World War exhibit at The Rooms details many contributions to the war effort, including the work of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. (CBC)

As part of her thesis, Sarwar interviewed many different people at the exhibit, including both tourists and locals. The tourists were able to feel the connection through the work, but she said the connection between locals was stronger.

"When I was speaking to the Newfoundlanders, they had let me know how close they felt with the history of the First World War," she said. "They let me know almost everyone in Newfoundland has at least one family member that fought in the war … this history and this exhibit have been very close to their heart."

Over time, Sarwar said she also became interested in the curation process of the exhibit. After speaking with staff at the museum, she hopes to bring what she has learned about the exhibit's creation to her home country after her work in Newfoundland is finished.

"The biggest learning for me through the folklore degree here was that we folklorists do believe that everybody's story is important, and the First World War exhibit is built out of the personalities of the people," she said.

"Working with this exhibit, I have learned that every story is important. I have learned so many things from here, and I am definitely going to implement that knowledge in my country back home. I am very much looking forward to it."