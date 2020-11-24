Watch here: Back-to-school details for N.L. students to be unveiled at 9 a.m. NT

A plan for students, teachers and school staff will be released Thursday in King's Point. (Submitted by Robyn Dalton)

Newfoundland and Labrador will be releasing its long-anticipated return-to-school plan Thursday morning, with details expected on how thousands of students will learn in classrooms in the coming year.

Premier Andrew Furey will lead the news conference, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. NT at Valmont Academy School in King's Point.

Furey will be joined by Education Minister Tom Osborne, Tony Stack, CEO and director of education with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, and Kim Christianson, director of education for the provincial French school board.

The announcement is being carried on the Newfoundland and Labrador government's YouTube channel and social media feeds.

Almost a year ago, the NLESD released its plan for the 2020-2021 school year, with a series of recommendations that including non-medical masks for K-12 children in classrooms and in situations where physical distancing could not be maintained.

Masks were also required in communal areas and in buses.

The school year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly an outbreak in February of a variant that also shut down in-person voting in the provincial election.

The outbreak saw 185 cases of COVID involving 22 different schools.

When students returned to schools in March, the NLESD took a harder line on masks, making them mandatory for students in grades 4-12. Staff were also required to wear masks, as well as eye protection, when interacting with students and staff indoors.

High school students finished the year in a controversial hybrid that saw students rotate between classroom settings and online learning.

