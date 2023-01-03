Meet the first baby born in 2023 in Newfoundland and Labrador

Kacey Marie Howell was the first newborn in Newfoundland and Labrador for 2023. (Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association)

It's a new year and Megan Vautier of Pouch Cove is also a new mom with a baby who became the first born in Newfoundland and Labrador for 2023.

Kacey Marie Howell came into the world just a few hours into the new year on Sunday morning at the Janeway children's hospital in St. John's.

"We're doing great. The baby is perfect, of course, and mom and dad are doing great and just learning all the tricks to being new parents," Vautier told CBC News on Tuesday.

"I've been in the hospital since Friday. I had to be induced due to some health issues but nothing too serious. But it was a long and tiring process."

Kacey Marie joined the world at seven pounds and 13 ounces, said Vautier, with "a healthy set of lungs on her" and a full head of hair.

"She definitely makes us aware that she's around," she said.

"She definitely looks like her father, I think, with dark hair and dark eyes."

In keeping with tradition, Vautier and her partner Alan Howell were presented with a car seat from the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.

The association donates new car seats to the families of Newfoundland and Labrador's New Year's babies at each of the province's hospitals performing routine deliveries.

"Over the past 37 years, the NLMA has presented approximately 370 car seats to families across Newfoundland and Labrador," the association said in a media release on Tuesday.

"The proper use of car seats and seat belts is essential for keeping children protected while travelling in vehicles."

For now, Vautier said she's just "going with the flow" as she navigates parenthood for the first time.

"It's going to come with its ups and downs but I'm pretty positive about it," she said.

