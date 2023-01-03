Meet the first baby born in 2023 in Newfoundland and Labrador
Kacey Marie Howell came into the world in the early hours of New Year's Day
It's a new year and Megan Vautier of Pouch Cove is also a new mom with a baby who became the first born in Newfoundland and Labrador for 2023.
Kacey Marie Howell came into the world just a few hours into the new year on Sunday morning at the Janeway children's hospital in St. John's.
"We're doing great. The baby is perfect, of course, and mom and dad are doing great and just learning all the tricks to being new parents," Vautier told CBC News on Tuesday.
"I've been in the hospital since Friday. I had to be induced due to some health issues but nothing too serious. But it was a long and tiring process."
Kacey Marie joined the world at seven pounds and 13 ounces, said Vautier, with "a healthy set of lungs on her" and a full head of hair.
"She definitely makes us aware that she's around," she said.
"She definitely looks like her father, I think, with dark hair and dark eyes."
In keeping with tradition, Vautier and her partner Alan Howell were presented with a car seat from the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.
The association donates new car seats to the families of Newfoundland and Labrador's New Year's babies at each of the province's hospitals performing routine deliveries.
"Over the past 37 years, the NLMA has presented approximately 370 car seats to families across Newfoundland and Labrador," the association said in a media release on Tuesday.
"The proper use of car seats and seat belts is essential for keeping children protected while travelling in vehicles."
For now, Vautier said she's just "going with the flow" as she navigates parenthood for the first time.
"It's going to come with its ups and downs but I'm pretty positive about it," she said.
With files from On The Go
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?