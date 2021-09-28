Here are the winners of the 2021 N.L. municipal elections on the Avalon Peninsula
On Tuesday, residents of Newfoundland's Avalon peninsula headed to the polls for the third time in 2021, this time for the municipal election.
The last municipal election in Newfoundland and Labrador was in 2017. The decisions voters make in this election will shape the province's municipalities for the next four years.
Keep up to date with municipal election results across the Avalon, including in the St. John's region, using the list of municipalities and candidates below.
This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.
Bay Roberts
Mayor
- Walter Yetman (acclaimed)
Carbonear
Conception Bay South
Flatrock
Mayor
- Darrin Thorne (acclaimed)
Mount Pearl
Paradise
Mayor
- Dan Bobbett (acclaimed)
Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
St. John's
Mayor
- Danny Breen (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
- Sheilagh O'Leary (acclaimed)
Ward 4
- Ian Froude (acclaimed)
Torbay
Mayor
- Craig Scott (acclaimed)
Wabana
Mayor
- Gary Gosine (acclaimed)
