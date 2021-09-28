Skip to Main Content
Here are the winners of the 2021 N.L. municipal elections on the Avalon Peninsula

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are heading to the polls — again. This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.

Election results updated here throughout Tuesday evening as results roll in

A voter drops their ballot into a ballot box for the 2021 St. John's municipal election. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

On Tuesday, residents of Newfoundland's Avalon peninsula headed to the polls for the third time in 2021, this time for the municipal election.

The last municipal election in Newfoundland and Labrador was in 2017. The decisions voters make in this election will shape the province's municipalities for the next four years.

Keep up to date with municipal election results across the Avalon, including in the St. John's region, using the list of municipalities and candidates below.

This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.

Bay Roberts

Mayor

  • Walter Yetman (acclaimed)

Carbonear

Conception Bay South

Flatrock

Mayor

  • Darrin Thorne (acclaimed)

Mount Pearl

Paradise

Mayor

  • Dan Bobbett (acclaimed)

Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

St. John's

Mayor

  • Danny Breen (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

  • Sheilagh O'Leary (acclaimed)

Ward 4

  • Ian Froude (acclaimed)

Torbay

Mayor

  • Craig Scott (acclaimed)

Wabana

Mayor

  • Gary Gosine (acclaimed)

