Avalanche safety organization, snowmobiler urge more awareness of N.L. avalanche risk

Avalanche Canada and a snowmobiler from Steady Brook are calling for heightened awareness of potential avalanches in Newfoundland's back country. (Submitted by David Chesney)

Following the death of a snowmobiler in an avalanche in western Newfoundland on the weekend, a non-profit safety organization is urging people to take more precautions when enjoying the island's winter landscape.

Andy Nichols of Avalanche Canada says his group has a plethora of materials on its website for the public to learn about avalanche safety.

"Have the gear, know how to use it and use the forecast," he told CBC News on Monday. "There's a ton of info on our website, lots of online tutorials, videos and webinars, a bunch of ways to get yourself educated there."

A 30-year-old man died in an avalanche in the back country of Humber Arm South on the weekend.

Avalanche Canada issues avalanche forecasts twice a week, focused on weekends, after setting up its first post in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2021. Nichols said the risk of avalanche was high over the weekend.

"We had the rating at considerable avalanche hazard, which means that human-triggered avalanches would be likely, especially in the alpine slopes," Nichols said.

"We had a lot of snow and a lot of wind in the days prior, so the slopes were certainly primed for an avalanche to be triggered."

Donnie O'Keefe, an avid snowmobiler in western Newfoundland, told CBC News he wasn't surprised to hear about the fatal avalanche.

O'Keefe said the slope and the terrain in the area known as Charlie's Bottom — where the snowmobiler died Sunday — is aggressive, and the unpredictable weather patterns this winter have been a cause for concern.

"It [was] a matter of time before something like this would have happened," he said.

"The back country changes every day. I get contacted almost every day with people asking me for GPS tracks, and where I went yesterday looks totally different today."

Safety in mind

O'Keefe is calling for fellow riders to be safety conscious when they head for unpredictable terrain. Riding in groups, telling others where you're going and wearing the proper safety equipment are good first steps, he said.

With Newfoundland's current weather forecast, O'Keefe said, he expects avalanche conditions will remain heightened until the weekend.

The new avalanche forecast will be released on Friday.

