This Labrador MHA knows what it's like to be buried in an avalanche, now he's warning others

The MHA for Torngat Mountains says people need to be aware of avalanche-prone areas while they're travelling out on the land, and avoid them if at all possible.

A man from Nain died after being buried in an avalanche Saturday, about two kilometres outside of the northern Labrador community.

Randy Edmunds says the tragedy brings back tough memories for him.

This pressure ... everything was black. - Randy Edmunds

In 1978 he was playing with other kids near Hopedale when overhanging snow broke off, coming down on top of him.

Edmunds slid hundreds of feet down the hill, and was pinned under the snow.

"This pressure," he said in an interview with CBC's Labrador Morning. "Everything was black, and then I guess I passed out because the next thing I remember — I think it was a teacher from Grade 4, he was real tall and he had long arms, and he managed to reach in and clear my nose and my mouth and part of my face. It was a long tunnel looking up through at him."

Edmunds says there is a lot of danger in the Labrador wilderness.

"If I drive past a place out on the land where you see there's been an avalanche, no matter what size, I always get cold shivers," he said. "I can't drive a snowmobile with my hood up, and I can't have anything on my face still today."

Sporadic history of deadly avalanches

But it's not just the north coast of Labrador where people need to be careful.

"There's a significant danger in the province," said David Liverman, an adjunct professor of geography at Memorial University, speaking to The St. John's Morning Show.

"Inuit people who have been travelling that country long before Europeans were around would have a very strong understanding of those dangers," he said. "But even if you know the dangers, you can still get caught by an avalanche."

Avalanche researcher David Liverman says avalanches are a 'significant danger' across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador has a long history of avalanches, with 75 deaths attributed to the events, including Canada's earliest recorded avalanche near Nain in 1781, which killed 22 people in their homes.

The last death was in 2007, and before that it was 1963, but Liverman says avalanches happen nearly every year.

The province is full of steep slopes with snow in the winter, and deaths have happened across the province — including Corner Brook, St. Anthony, on the Southern Shore and Burgeo areas.

"With increasing use of the backcountry, it's something to be concerned about," he said.

Liverman says the situation likely won't change, either.

"From what I know of climate change predictions for this province, we are looking at more unstable weather, big storms, and that does lead to the potential for more avalanches," he said. "So yes, I think in the future it's not going to get better, despite the general climate warming."