Getting 2021's good side: Here are some favourite audience photos of the year

Definitely not a sight we're used to seeing in early winter, but we had surfers in Witless Bay in January! (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

Isabelle Bauge captured this photo of melting ice while on a walk in Deer Lake. (Submitted by Isabelle Bauge)

Pat Thompson wrote: 'I found this fellow hanging out along the shoreline, grabbing the day's last light and socially distancing from the other ducks.' (Submitted by Pat Thompson)

Kathy Savoury captured these crashing waves at Rose Blanche. Beautiful! (Submitted by Kathy Savoury)

CBC journalist Garrett Barry came across this photogenic caribou while on assignment in Bay d'Espoir in January. (Submitted by Garrett Barry )

Big blue skies over the Big Land, about 60 kilometres out from Churchill Falls. (Submitted by Scott Pike)

A summer swimming hole near Cottrell's Cove looked little bit too cold for a dip. (Submitted by Joanne Stride)

Tree fungi lightly lightly dusted with snow in Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Derek Cutler)

A calm and snowy scene in Victoria Park in St. John's. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

A fox taking a breather in Beau Bois on the Burin Peninsula. (Submitted by Casper Kerrivan)

A great, big sunset over St. John's after a great, big January snowfall. (Submitted by Alick Tsui )

St. John's didn't see much snow in January, making for vibrant photos in the early days of winter. (Submitted by Chirathi Wijekulathilake)

These otters don't seem to mind the ice and snow in Norris Arm. (Submitted by Gary Purchase)

Winds at the end of January created massive waves all over the island, including in Port de Grave. (Submitted by Gary Gleeson)

A beautiful winter sunset in Nain, captured by Wilson Michelin. (Submitted by Wilson Michelin)

Lisa L. Piercey sent us this great photo at Quidi Vidi in February, writing, as on the lake itself, there was a layer of thin ice creeping over and partially covering the rocks.' (Submitted by Lisa L. Piercey)

Dena Dalley got this great winter photo while exploring Bluewater Lodge in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Dena Dalley)

A sunny Saturday in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The northern lights grace the skies over Leg Lake near Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

A clear and beautiful evening at Little Wabush Lake. (Submitted by Jackie McGrath)

Snowshoeing has been encouraged by public health officials throughout COVID Alert Level changes, leading to this beautiful shot from Karen Pinsent in Brighton. (Submitted by Karen Pinsent)

St. John's harbour lit up on a February evening. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

Gord Watkins got to see this seal catching some rays at the marina in Holyrood a on a February Sunday. (Submitted by Gord Watkins)

The skies are always beautiful in Quidi Vidi, including this one captured by Alick Tsui. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

A stunning sunrise over Labrador City. (Submitted by Mark Pritchett)

A grey day in Trinity made for this moody scene at St. Paul's church. (Submitted by Jim Quigley)

Vanessa Mooney called this a 'winter walk with my son Shea.' A great way to get some fresh March air in Freshwater, Placentia Bay. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

Smoked kippers and smoked salmon? Sounds perfect for a boil-up to escape the lockdown. (Submitted by Ralph Hiscock )

Rocky Harbour at low tide this past March. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

The brook flowing from Rencontre Lake on a sunny and bright winter day. (Submitted by Andrew Baker)

Eugene Howell writes, 'First walk after snow melts on the Western Bay Boardwalk with the most beautiful sunset lighting up the walkway and the sky in a stunning array of colours.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Harrison Barney got this overhead view of Harp Lake in Northern Labrador on a flight from Voiseys Bay to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Harrison Barney)

Chance Cove might have one of the best views in the entire province. Stacey Moran sent us this great shot in March. (Submitted by Stacey Moran)

The iconic St. John's landscape, captured by Taimaz Bahadory. (Submitted by Taimaz Bahadory)

A walk in Bowring Park at dusk proved to be a beautiful ending to a March day, wrote Lisa Lowe. (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

The Little Red Shed and the Cape Bonavista Lighthouse. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Views from Middle Cove Beach never disappoint. (Submitted by Paula Birmingham)

Now that's a scene worth waiting for! Tara Hamlyn sent this in from Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn )

A still night at Cape Spear. (Submitted by Jonathan Soper)

April kicked off in epic fashion over Fogo Island, in this photo captured near the popular Brimstone Head. (Submitted by David Hickey)

Jim Walsh captured this male mallard attempting a landing in the Goulds neighbourhood in St. John's during a day with fairly strong wind. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

Ice-covered trees in Flatrock, often the case during colder months due to a nearby waterfall and strong ocean breeze. (Submitted by Phillip Cairns)

What a sunrise! Georgina Parsons sent this one in from Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Georgina Parsons )

This old boat won't find the sea anymore, but adds a nice touch to the landscape in Bay Roberts. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

A gorgeous April day at Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

An exploration around Gillams Beach uncovered this scene for Laura Brake. (Submitted by Laura Brake)

Spring had certainly sprung by April, and with it returned some visitors to Barbara Harpur's garden in Topsail. (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)

It also gave beautiful days for hikes around the rocky coastline of Bell Island. Thanks to Gordon Watkins for sending this great photo. (Submitted by Gordon Watkins)

Spring serenity in Old Perlican. (Submitted by Eugene Howell )

Kathy Scott found this unexpected visitor in her backyard in Paradise. (Submitted by Kathy Scott)

Tom Donovan found this wood duck at Kent's Pond during a morning walk near the end of April. (Submitted by Tom Donovan)

This juvenile bald eagle perched was near Lisa Piercey's house in St. John's this spring. Lisa wrote, 'It stayed there for quite a long time, as if posing.' (Submitted by Lisa Piercey )

Deborah Symonds had a rare visitor at her home in Cape St. George. This is male indigo bunting, that spent the morning feeding in the garden. (Submitted by Deborah Symonds)

Ian Winter saw this Black-backed Woodpecker in Kenmount Terrace in St. John's at the beginning of May. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

A nice sunset at Horse Cove Brook. (Submitted by Wayne Hebb)

Eric Cas was in the right place at the right time in Conception Harbour to spot this pair of moose crossing a quiet road. (Submitted by Eric Cas)

It was a bright, sunny day in Job's Cove as these horses enjoyed the spring breeze. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Here's one way to see the scenery! Rob Coombs witnessed this paraglider taking in the sights near Topsail. (Submitted by Rob Coombs )

The colours in this one screamed 'spring is here!' (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

David Hiscock and his father Ralph (pictured) sent us this photo after a great May 24 weekend. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

Ocean-Dawn Gale found this bee hard at work at the end of May. (Submitted by Ocean-Dawn Gale )

Jonny Patten got to see this amazing at the start of June. This was taken from the hills behind Marble Mountain overlooking the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Lorraine G. Patten)

Udantha Chandraratne found this visitor in St. John's. (Submitted by Udantha Chandraratne)

Alick Tsui stood atop Signal Hill in St. John's to catch this June sunset. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Connie Boland stopped by the Random Passage film set in New Bonaventure, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Perfect lighting in King's Cove. (Submitted by Barry Langdon)

Denise Tucker sat and watched a June day's last light on St. Philip's beach. (Submitted by Denise Tucker)

Here's a scene worth waiting for. Alick Tsui was on the water near Logy Bay when these whales stopped by. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

A perfectly calm summer morning in Whitbourne. Wayne Noseworthy captured this scene from the vantage of the old rail bed, with Sir Robert Pond in the background. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy)

These puffins appear to be taking a sunny day in stride, in Spillar's Cove, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Whales were beginning to return to the waters around Newfoundland near the beginning of July, and Jim Walsh was there to greet them in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

Connie Boland found this blast of colour from some red rocks near a sea arch in Tickle Cove. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Lupins with a view of Conception Bay. Taken by Shawn Organ while on the T’Railway in Kelligrews. (Submitted by Shawn Organ)

Marilyn Crotty found this seal taking a breather on a beach in Tizzard's Harbour. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Deep greens and blues with a view of Fox Island. (Submitted by Bill Blackmore)

Jim Pink captured this serene morning mist while fishing at Big Falls. (Submitted by Jim Pink)

Zita Holubova discovered this perfectly posed blue jay while on a walk around Long Pond in St. John's. (Zita Holubova)

This puffin in Elliston is ready for takeoff! (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Ollie the Border Collie was loving the big July sunsets in Burgeo. Thanks to Julie Baggs for this great shot! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Barry Langdon wrote this summer: 'Several attempts to capture the young foxes at Cape Bonavista but my timing was terrible...I was just about to leave this evening and they popped out of their den.' (Submitted by Barry Langdon)

The water in Burin is like looking at a mirror! (Submitted by Jillian Ball)

A beautiful sunset at the lighthouse in Green Point, captured by Gary Gleeson. (Submitted by Gary Gleeson)

Heather Goobie sent us this photo, writing, 'We camped at Sir Richard Squires Provincial Park in Cormack last Saturday for some salmon fishing at Big Falls...I had seen salmon jumping up river and it was so awesome to watch.' (Submitted by Heather Goobie)

Bridget Meaney left the split cod out to dry in Harbour Mille after an August fishing trip. (Submitted by Bridget Meaney)

This whale knew the perfect time to jump to be caught on camera by Clifford Dolan. (Submitted by Clifford Dolan)

The mountains at Western Brook Pond in Gros Morne National Park are truly stunning. Thanks to Kat Wiseman for sending this in! (Submitted by Kat Wiseman)

Steve King wrote, 'Wet weather and high water make the beach fire a rare event on the west coast this summer.' (Submitted by Steve King)

August gave us some great summer nights, with fireworks put off as part of Gander Day on Aug. 2. (Submitted by Scott Cook)

Chris Kelly caught this double rainbow on the Exploits River in central Newfoundland. (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

A beautiful photo of budding bakeapples in Indian Cove, Labrador. (Submitted by Niki Rumbolt)

Michael Pittman took this great shot of the Rose Blanche lighthouse on a trip to the province from Ontario. (Submitted by Michael Pittman)

Mark Gray got this shot at just the right time to see these whales practicing their synchronized swimming routine! (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Grace was cooling off in the summer breeze at Tug Pond near Clarenville! (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

We've gotten some amazing photos of the puffins in Elliston this summer, including this one from Ronald O'Toole! (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

A beautiful shot of the Battery in St. John's harbour, courtesy of Udantha Chandraratne. (Submitted by Udantha Chandraratne)

Qing Chen took this photo while hiking the Grand Bank Cape Trail in Burin, noting how amazed she was by the colour of the rocks. (Submitted by Qing Chen)

This whale and bird worked together to give Volodymyr Karatushyn a great action shot in Ferryland. (Submitted by Volodymyr Karatushyn)

A moody August morning on the water in Bay Roberts. (Submitted by Roxanne Wade)

Tara Hamylyn stopped to see the wild flowers on the way to Codjacks Cove near Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

Doug Barnes captured this great shot during a sunrise paddle on Newman Sound in Terra Nova National Park. (Submitted by Doug Barnes)

Ellen Turpin got to see this great landscape while staycationing on the Great Northern peninsula. (Submitted by Ellen Turpin)

Vannessa Badcock wrote in August, 'We had to pause our adventure in the woods for a dip in this beautiful river under the falls of Deer Park area.' (Submitted by Vannessa Badcock)

A beauty day in Bonavista. (Submitted by Chloe Major)

Clifford Doran came up with this creative way to capture the sunrise in Trepassey. (Submitted by Clifford Doran)

We love seeing photos from the Big Land, including this nice shot from Mike Power in Labrador City. (Submitted by Mike Power)

A beautiful August day in Burgeo. Thanks to Tracy Parsons for sending this to us! (Submitted by Tracy Parsons)

Brittany Colbourne shared this photo from Barachois Provincial Park. 'Certainly going to miss the long summer evenings!' she told us. (Submitted by Brittany Colbourne)

A scenic spot for breakfast in New Bonaventure! (Submitted by Bonnie McGrath)

St. John's Harbour, as seen from the cannons at the Battery. (Submitted by Rosemary Woodman)

Karen Pinsent sent us this creative display of quilts in Brighton. (Submitted by Karen Pinsent)

Squeezing the last bit of summer sun out of a day of sailing on Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Halloween was just around the corner despite October's summery weather, and few things show it better than this field of pumpkins on a farm in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Qing Chen)

Hiking our province's trails is better with friends! Cheryl Hong enjoyed a morning out on Signal Hill with Havanese, Jamie, Ted, and Dexter, here dressed for safety (and to impress). (Submitted by Cheryl Hong)

This moody shot of a foggy day in Trinity would not be out of place in a ghost story, or gothic romance. (Submitted by Debbie Fitzsimmons)

Kayla Hart called this photo of Sheppard's Cove in Catalina 'Fields of fall sunset.' (Submitted by Kayla Hart)

Fall always creates some beautiful scenes on the province's walking trails, including this lovely trail in the Curling neighbourhood of Corner Brook. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

The waves were crashing at Logy Bay. Thanks to Neville Webb for this great shot. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

Pat Ruby sent us this stunning shoreline photo he took during a visit to the province earlier this year. (Submitted by Pat Ruby)

A single raised antler is all that hints of the moose skeleton resting beneath the glassy surface of a pond near Port au Choix. (Submitted by Brendon Gould)

Heather Goobie was 'completely surprised and excited' to see this napping owl near Piper's Hole River in Swift Current. (Submitted by Heather Goobie)

Paul West was up early enough to capture some morning mist rising off the pond at the cabin near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Paul West)

Kim Ploughman wrote in November: 'Quidi Vidi was especially captivating. Early November evening with its warm colours and cheer.' (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

Dominque Andrews sent us this stunning shot from the Ashuanipi River area in Labrador West. (Submitted by Dominque Andrews)

Dena Dalley was able to catch the early morning frost forming in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Dena Dalley)

Marilyn Crotty and her daughter were walking along the beach in Chamberlains when they caught the sunset in an old window frame that had washed ashore. (Marilyn Crotty)

The silent call of the great bronze caribou seems echoed by the poppy-red leaves of the tree standing guard over the memorial in Bowring Park during the week of Remembrance Day. (Lorraine Winsor)

Aquamarine surf and dark, navy blue waves crash and spray against the rocks at St. Michaels. (John Earle)

Fall had not yet entirely fell by mid-November in the tall trees near Grand Falls-Windsor. (Jack Champion)

These marshberries look perfectly ripe (and would no doubt look great jammed and on toast!). Michael Plummer saw them at Cable John Cove on the Bonavista Peninsula. (Submitted by Michael Plummer)

Rainbows don't happen every day, but sometimes you can be in the right place at the right time. Alick Tsui was at Cuckolds Cove on Signal Hill in St. John's on Nov. 16. He comments, 'A bright sunny sky following a short powerful shower gave us a nice rainbow.' (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Early morning mist rises from leafless trees to play across the face of the sun over Flat Bay Brook as it meets Bay St. George. (Brian Berger)

We don't know if they were napping or just throwing some attitude at photographer Jim Walsh, but this gorgeous snowy owl captured near Cape Race is unimpressed to say the least. (Jim Walsh)

Cirrus clouds scratch the sky on a crisp day in Nain. (Wilson Michelin)

Bud, a nine-month-old wirehaired griffon, enjoys the snow in Labrador city. (Dominque Andrews)

George Street in St. John's is all lit up for the festive season. (Mike Wheeler)

This little guy gives us the ptarmigan hello on the Trans-Labrador Highway between Labrador City and Churchill Falls. (Angus Anstey)

Alexandria Sheppard says next to tennis balls and the dog park, snow is one of her dog Sadie's favorite things. (Submitted by Alexandria Sheppard)

Battered, but still standing, this house in Ochre Pit Cove in Conception Bay stands to see another winter sunrise. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Sea and sky and just a bit of snow on a crisp day in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Ice makes bubbling patterns across the surface of Ned's Pond in Stephenville. (Submitted by Sherry Jones)

A Christmas tradition, the Port de Grave boat lighting shines out at the darkening sky. (Submitted by Joshua Anstey)

