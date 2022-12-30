Picture perfect: Here are 100 of our favourite audience photos of 2022

Looks like it was a sudden stop for two-year-old Gheorghe of Island Harbour on Fogo Island. Amanda Stephen sent us this photo on a cold January day. (Amanda Stephen)

The sun is setting on 2022, so we're looking back at some of our favourite photos from you.

We received thousands of photo submissions over the course of the past year. We love seeing all of your submissions, and we know you love seeing them too.

So when it comes to picking the selections for our end of the year gallery, what goes into it? Sometimes it's the pops of colour or lighting or composition. A lot of the time, it's a photo that sticks out and made us say 'Wow!'

So sit back and relax, maybe with a hot beverage, and take a look at the images that resonated with us over the past year. We can't wait to continue our galleries in 2023 and see what you have to offer.

Some extremely ripe dogberries hang heavy near a frozen waterfall in Western Bay. (Eugene Howell)

Pine warblers aren't often seen around St. John's in January. But with so much warm, wet weather that month, perhaps this one was as confused as the rest of us. (Udantha Chandraratne)

A January sun breaks through the narrows in St. John's, as seen from the Confederation Building. (Ocean-Lynn Hicks)

Alick Tsui writes, 'trees glittering with icicles and silver thorns' on the Sugarloaf path in St. John's. (Alick Tsui)

A murmuration of pigeons seem to reenact New Year's fireworks over a misty Quidi Vidi lake. (Moe Cheshire)

Antonio Shano snapped this pic of a curious fox who came out to watch them play hockey in January. (Antonio Shano)

The water reflects back up at the fire in the sky over Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Angel Rich)

Twelve-year-old Kasey of Clarenville took this photo of Tug Pond to wrap up January. (Submitted by Kelly Lee)

The snow hovers and catches sunlight over Makkovik Bay. (Errol Andersen)

Maureen Brenton captures the intricate design of a snowflake on her window. (Maureen Brenton)

The puck dropped for Hockey Night in Makkovik in February, even with a -20 windchill. (Mike Bishop)

A stack of cut wood near Postville hits at the promise of the warmth and light of the fire even as the sun sets in on the horizon. (Ethan Ford-Goudie)

Moe Cheshire and her daughter gathered up these heart-shaped rocks from Middle Cove Beach to send the province a February valentine. (Moe Cheshire)

This pup made a couple of friends waiting for their tee time at Gander Golf Club. (Diane Vey)

Shadows grow long on a crisp evening at O'Brien's Farm in St. John's. (Kathleen Fillier)

Believe it or not, this picture was taken in February! Julia Baggs got this shot at Sandbanks Provincial Park near Burgeo. (Julie Baggs)

Aurora borealis — better known as the northern lights — put on a wonderful show in March over Walsh River, Labrador City. (Shawna Blake)

Joshua Bingle and friends enjoyed an epic journey by snowmobile across Labrador in March. He wrote, 'the scenery and ruggedness of Labrador is something out of this world.' (Joshua Bingle)

The Battery neighbourhood in St. John's is illuminated in this photo from Olufemi Ajiboye, taken on a chilly March night. (Olufemi Ajiboye )

John Wiseman sent us this stunning shot of Western Brook Gorge in Gros Morne National Park. (John Wiseman)

The Avalon Peninsula saw multiple days of freezing rain in late March, but it sure makes for a great photo! Leona Rockwood took this shot on The Boulevard in St. John's. (Leona Rockwood)

Tanya Russell was able to catch this photogenic polar bear near Lodge Bay, Labrador. (Tanya Russell)

A Canadian Coast Guard ship enjoys a beautiful day in the Bay of Islands. (Connie Boland)

There were some lovely April mornings in Northern Bay. If you're a Canada goose, you might as well stretch out and enjoy it. (Eugene Howell)

A particularly impactful refraction over at the Spout near Bay Bulls. (Jim Walsh)

Tim the dog tentatively checks to see if spring is happening yet in his backyard in St. John's. (David Collett)

Sentinel rocks look out over the sea at Sheaves Cove on the Port au Port Peninsula. (Lisa Piercey)

Kim Ploughman snapped this picture of an early Come Home Year Garden Party on Bell Island in April. (Kim Ploughman)

Julie Mullowney captured these stunning waves shot with incredible colour and a tubular curl. (Julie Mullowney)

Griffin and Kacee Green made the most of a snowy Easter in Gander. (Judith Jenkins)

Make sure you're sporting the right footwear before tackling the Friar Trail near Francois. (Julie Baggs)

We all make choices in life, but not all of us would choose to catch choice waves in April in Conception Bay South. Then again, some would. (Jonathan Curlett)

The crocuses came just in time for spring, and the ones on David Sparks' lawn in St. John's have a timely message. (David Sparks)

Sometimes the sunset reflects in the most unexpected places, as here in Little Port in the Bay of Islands. (Connie Boland)

Ian Winter sent this photo in May, writing, 'This is an osprey, nicknamed Lucky, returned to his nest in St. John's, after being on the missing list last year.' (Ian Winter)

Linda Lane captured an image of an iceberg near Triton, not long before a section on the right calved. (Linda Lane)

Four-year-old Jaelyn Sheppard of Postville shows off her catch to her mom while enjoying some spring ice fishing. (Jessica Sheppard)

In mid-May the harbour in Nain was still firmly encased in ice, but that's no reason not to enjoy it. (Connie Boland)

A fisher returns with their catch of snow crab in Leading Tickles. (Rodger Rowsell)

A water bomber can be quite a surprise, as it was for one young man in Marysvale, on the shores of Long Pond. (Aaron Facey)

May's lunar eclipse was captured from Pleasantville by Jim Stacey of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. (Jim Stacey)

A frosty visitor to Little Harbour near Twillingate looms over hills and houses alike. (Lorne Hiscock)

A convocation of bald eagles at Kent's Pond. (Ron O'Toole)

These lambs went out for their first walk on the rolling fields of Western Bay near the end of May. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Colin Hiscock discovered this robin's next, with three eggs, in Embree. Colin added he 'won’t be able to use my truck cap for a few weeks.' (Colin Hiscock)

Is there an eye in the sky? Gary Hebbard thought so when he looked up from Mundy Pond in St. John's. (Gary Hebbard)

Bees rejoice at the sight of this dazzling field of dandelions in Codroy Valley. (Toby Lucas)

The sun rises over still June waters in Glovertown. (Paul Whittle)

A juvenile beaver delighted hikers on the Ned’s Pond Trail in Stephenville, pictured here nibbling on some alders. (Frank Gale)

Heather Ivany was participating in a community clean-up when she captured this shot of a plane leaving the runway in Nain. (Heather Ivany)

A couple embrace in front of a blazing sunset at Tanya Lake, Labrador City. (Larry Jenkins)

A mama fox nursing her pups in Labrador City. (Katherine Dawe)

There's no pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, but there is the Bay Bulls mermaid. (Tony Merkle)

The June sun blazes over a sailboat and a passing bird in Conception Bay. (Greg Horner)

Fireworks in Quidi Vidi celebrating Canada Day. July 1, 2022. (Alick Tsui)

Elsie Murra wrapped up June by capturing this rainbow over Salmonier Line. (Elsie Murra)

A whale pops up to greet a passing kayaker in Bay Bulls. (Jim Walsh)

Julie Baggs snapped this photo of her trail buddy while hiking along the Burgeo Road. (Julie Baggs)

Linda Young spotted this young Great Horned Owl on the Fermeuse walking trail. (Linda Young)

Paul O'Toole captured this photo of an Atlantic puffin taking a break on the cliffs of Elliston. (Paul O'Toole)

Lightning strikes thrice during a July night in Port aux Basques. (Terry Harvey)

A Jellybean Row of sheds in Cavendish. (Carole Saunders)

Robert Starkes sapped this shot of the 'American Man' cairn at Spectacle Head, Cupids. (Robert Starkes)

The fjord at Western Brook Pond on a summer's day. (Gordon Winsor)

A humpback whale breaching by St. Vincent's Beach. (Yolanda Wiersma)

A bakeapple blooms in WIlliams Harbour. (Mallory Harrigan)

A billy goat lives life on the edge at Chance Cove Trail. (Pat Walsh)

A busy bee, resting on a leaf at Memorial University's rose garden in St. John's. (Colin Lane)

A long and winding road takes us into York Harbour, which appears nestled under tree-covered hills on the edge of the water. (Julie Mullowney)

After sunset, a galaxy rises in August. Robert Starkes spent some time contemplating the universe while gravel-pit camping on the Trans Lab Highway. (Robert Starkes)

A stone window built of rocks from the beach look out at the sunset over Placentia Bay. (Bo Power)

Lorne Hiscock snapped this photo off Twillingate, Long Point while food fishing. He says "This seagull came and landed on the stem of the boat as if to say in Newfie lingo....'Come on me son take a good snap of me.'" (Lorne Hiscock)

"A Beacon for all," says Wayne Mullet, of this photo he took in Wesleyville, Bonavista Bay. (Wayne Mullet)

The Caribbean Princess returns to sailing the seas after a stay in St. John's in September. (Will Gin)

Gerard Hayes snapped this photo after noticing an interesting texture in the sand on Lance Cove Beach. (Gerard Hayes)

Aurora borealis dazzles at Wabush Lake, Labrador City. (Larry Jenkins)

Frank Gale sent us this shot in September, writing 'This cute little red squirrel hangs out near Ned’s Pond in Stephenville at an Inukshuk located near the trail, where he regularly feeds on seeds and is often spotted by hikers.' (Frank Gale)

A tree is reflected on a puddle in Corner Brook. (Connie Boland)

Terry Saltsman says he snapped this photo 'on Lower Beach in Tors Cove as tropical storm Earl was loitering nearby.' (Terry Saltsman )

The storm after the storm. The power of Fiona still made itself known on Cape Race hours after its devastating impact. (Lorraine Winsor)

October means harvest season, and the apples of Northern Bay were ripe for the plucking. (Eugene Howell)

Resembling a set of nesting dolls, this family of Havanese pups enjoy an autumn walk up Signal Hill in St. John's. (Cheryl Hong)

The lighthouse at Rose Blanche keeps a weary eye on the ocean from its rocky perch. (James Pasley)

Fall was in full swing on this walking trail in Curling. (Walter Fleming)

Yutong Li sent us this stunning shot as sun shines on this trail in St. John's. (Yutong Li)

A rocky slope looks down towards trees huddled next to the shore on remote South Aulatsivik Island north of Nain. (Carla Safrany)

Koda the dog enjoyed seeing some dolphins in the Bay of Exploits this October. (Paul Rose)

Seven-month-old Clara Templeton stretches her wings for Halloween at Lester's Farm. (Bruce Templeton)

Labrador West has some naturally occurring celestial Halloween decorations that can't be beat. (Tim Collins)

It's interesting how a warm sunny day can mean the difference between a potential scene from an '80s slasher movie or just a great day at the cabin. Thanks to Vanessa Badcock for this great shot! (Vannessa Badcock)

This caribou was seen on the Burgeo Highway in October, wondering if it was too early for reindeer. (Tracy Parsons)

The sun rises for the last time in October over Pinchgut Lake through the mouth of a jack-o-lantern on Halloween morning. (Denna Newman)

We asked Annie, the 14-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, what she liked best about crunchy fall leaves and she said "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!" (James Osborne)

Jim Stacey wrote to us with this photo, saying 'earthshine on the dark side of the moon is barely visible as the Earth’s shadow eclipses the moon.' (Jim Stacey)

Enjoying a fall bonfire on the shores of Beaver Pond near Corner Brook. (Gloria Stone)

A cool November morning dawns over Pinchgut Lake. (Rob Marche)

On a day like this, with scenery like this, a crisp walk in Curling in Corner Brook is just the thing. (Walter Fleming)

A December morning in Nain looks fit for a Christmas card. (Connie Boland)

A dazzling evening sky in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Richard Fines)

