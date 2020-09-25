Early fall exploration: See the sights in our audience gallery

Oliver Whiffen happened upon this young fox hunting for dinner. (Submitted by Oliver Whiffen)

The fall is beginning to settle in around Newfoundland and Labrador, and that's cause for many to get out and explore.

This week's gallery features colourful sunsets, some changing leaves and exploring everything the province has to offer. We'd love to see what you're seeing, too: scroll down for instructions on how to get involved.

Exploring the Random Passage filming site in New Bonaventure. (Submitted by Terry King)

No filters needed for this sunset over Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Amanda Field)

The scenic view from Little Port Cove, Lark Harbour. (Submitted by Jim Dower)

Fall is beginning to settle in in Labrador City; we love the mirror images in this photo. (Submitted by Peggy Lou Atkinson)

A dramatic sunset over St. John's, as seen from Signal Hill. (Submitted by Dale Brow)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.