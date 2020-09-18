Big sunsets, beautiful landscapes: See the sights in our audience gallery

Golden September skies over St. John's, as seen from Signal Hill. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Newfoundland and Labrador has beauty around every corner, as seen in these submitted photos from our viewers.

Big skies over the Big Land and sunsets over the province's capital city are featured in this week's audience gallery.

A vibrant morning sky over Nain. (Submitted by Elsie Russel)

Waves pounding the rugged coastline at Northern Bay, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Moonlit clouds hover over Bay Bulls. (Submitted by April Kennedy)

An incredible sunset settles in at Sandy Lake. (Submitted by Tammy Osborne )

Big blue skies over Ferryland. (Submitted by Wayne Bennett)

A spectacular evening on the water in Churchill Falls. (Submitted by Dawn Burden)

Ed Breen happened upon this scene just as the sun was setting in Brigus. (Submitted by Ed Breen)

A double rainbow reflection over Little Harbour, Twilingate. (Submitted by Paul LeDrew)

A clear night's sky over Cabot Tower in St. John's allowed Taimaz Bahadory to capture this star trail. (Submitted by Taimaz Bahadory)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.