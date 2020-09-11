Check out the scenes of the final days of summer in this week's audience gallery

Summer is slowly drawing to a close, but it's not stopping viewers from getting outside and enjoying what's left of the warm weather.

Kayaking, hiking, sunsets, sunrises and a couple of chance meetings with some animals are featured in this week's audience gallery.

This curious fox greeted a walking group in Chamber Cove, St. Lawrence. (Submitted by James D. Spencer)

There may or may not be a pot of gold over the rainbow, but there are definitely some stormy clouds over this one, spotted east of Gander on Saturday. (Submitted by Dwayne Head)

A calm day for a late season paddle at Terrington Basin in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted Eileen Morrissey)

Bonnie Lowe captured the final moments of the recreational food fishery season in Shoal Harbour. (Submitted by Bonnie Lowe)

The Water Street pedestrian mall in St. John's was deemed a success by many. Alick Tsui captured this warm scene from one of its final nights. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The Long Point Lighthouse trail offered this juvenile bald eagle as a surprise to Peter Winters while hiking near Twillingate. (Submitted by Peter Winters)

Mark Gray, a teacher in Bonavista, caught a magnificent sunrise on the first day back to school. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

