Super fall skies in our latest audience gallery

The northern lights made an appearance in Newfoundland and Labrador this week, putting on a show for many keen photo takers. Brendon Gould sent us this shot from the Point Riche Lighthouse in Port au Choix. (Submitted by Brendon Gould)

The clocks fell back this weekend, but our audience photo gallery is pushing forward!

This week's gallery features stunning fall landscapes from across the province, from the shores of Quidi Vidi to Labrador's Ashuanipi.

Have a look at our latest batch of audience photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

Kim Ploughman writes 'Quidi Vidi was especially captivating. Early November evening with its warm colours and cheer.' (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

This week also brought the first snow of the season! It's only a matter of time until White Hills in Clarenville is full of skiers and snowboarders. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton)

A long-reaching rainbow spans over Victoria River near Millertown. (Submitted by Tony Barron)

Dominque Andrews sent us this stunning shot from the Ashuanipi River area in Labrador West. (Submitted by Dominque Andrews)

Dena Dalley was able to catch the early morning frost forming in Lewisporte earlier this week. (Submitted by Dena Dalley)

Eugene Howell writes sent us this eye pleasing shot, adding 'The Fall sunset over Salmon Cove Pond paints a stunning scene as only nature can.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)



Rich Wheeler sent us this scenic shot overlooking Wee Ball Island in the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Rich Wheeler)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.