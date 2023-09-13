1 dead after ATV crash near St. George's

The RCMP say a man is dead after trying to turn around his ATV on a trail near St. George's on Wednesday morning. (CBC)

A man in his 50s is dead after his ATV crashed on the rail bed near St. George's early Wednesday morning.

The RCMP said it received the call around 8:15 a.m. According to police, the man lost control of the ATV, left the trail and went over an embankment near the community, on Newfoundland's west coast. The driver, who was wearing a helmet and was the lone occupant of the ATV, say police, died at the scene.

Police say he lost control of the ATV while trying to turn around on the trail.

The RCMP are continuing their investigation with the provincial Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.