Aquarena repair bill doubles, but tourism minister vows it will be ready for Canada Games

The provincial government has finally opened up about its plans for upgrades to the Aquarena — and the price tag will be much larger than initially expected.

"That number has grown," Tourism Minister Steve Crocker told CBC News. "It's actually close to double or around doubled right now."

Back in March, Crocker said the allotted cash for the Aquarena work was $10 million.

Now, it could come in around the $20-million mark.

Crocker said the renovations and repairs will ensure the facility meets the standards set for the 2025 Canada Games, set to be hosted in St. John's.

"Our commitment quite clearly is to have a Canada Games facility ready for 2025, and to meet those specifications," Crocker said.

But he acknowledged that the Aquarena will need to shut down for at least six months to do that work, which will be funded by the province.

"It's about a facility that's lasted five generations," Crocker said.

"We want to make sure it can last another five generations. There will be some closure, but again, it's for long-term gain."

WATCH | Tourism Minister Steve Crocker speaks with the CBC's Jeremy Eaton:

The Aquarena was built for the last time St. John's hosted the summer version of the Games, back in 1977.

A final estimate for the cost of the repairs to the aging facility is now expected in the beginning of May.

Crocker granted an interview Wednesday afternoon, in the wake of a CBC Investigates report.

The story revealed that concerns had been raised last year about the importance of getting work started as soon as possible to ensure the Aquarena would be ready for 2025.

CBC has been asking for months about details of the plan to fix up the Aquarena.

The facility on Memorial University's campus in St. John's will host swimming, diving and artistic swimming events when the Games begin just over two years from now.