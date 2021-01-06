Americans in Newfoundland look on in horror at siege of U.S. Capitol

Americans in Newfoundland watched the siege of their country's iconic government building in Washington, D.C. with a sense of fear, sadness and — for Kimberly Phillips — confusion.

Phillips, a graduate student at Memorial University who moved to St. John's a year ago from California, immediately noticed the stark contrast between police response to Black Lives Matter protests last year and today's pro-Trump demonstration.

"Literally our entire law enforcement personnel were sitting by, while the ... executive and legislative [branches were] in the building," she said in a phone interview Wednesday evening.

"It's just astounding to sit and watch that."

A protest in support of President Donald Trump, who has fought election results in favour of president-elect Joe Biden for weeks, snowballed Wednesday afternoon outside the U.S. Capitol Building, where lawmakers inside were set to certify the electoral college results and officially mark Biden as the incoming U.S. president.

The protest rapidly turned into a riot, with Trump supporters pushing past police and guards and storming the front steps, eventually breaking windows and making their way inside the inner chambers and top-level offices.

D.C. police said at least one civilian was shot and that protesters deployed "chemical irritants on police" to gain access. Police later confirmed the woman had died.

Phillips said the lack of police pushback to the rioters' aggression struck her right away.

"That's one of the first things that came to my mind, is how flaccid a response the police had to this," she said. "I mean, [media footage] showed police that were just basically standing by and watching people break into the Capitol."

Kimberly Phillips, a Californian now living in St. John's, said while she feels safer north of the border, she fears for her family back home. (Submitted by Kimberly Phillips)

She expressed dismay at the ease with which rioters were able to disrupt the centre of American democracy.

"It's just really sad to see your country's capital just so easily, seemingly, be breached, with the president's blessing," she said, referring to prior comments Trump had made, inviting his supporters to demonstrate.

"I just hope it's a turning point. I hope it's a turning point for a lot of Republicans, maybe even some Trump supporters, to kind of reflect and think, what the hell are we doing here?"

Trump later asked rioters to "go home" peacefully and refrain from violence. Nearly four hours after rioters breached the building, police announced they had secured the premises.

'I saw the writing on the wall'

Phillips says she moved to Canada as tensions over the 2020 U.S. election rose a little over a year ago. Despite Biden's win, she expected Wednesday's events to eventually unfold.

"I think for a large part of Americans specifically, this may be shocking to them," she said. "But I think for a lot of other people — this is what white privilege looks like. It's like, 'Our guy didn't win, we're upset, and now we're going to destroy the country as we go down.'"

The dean of Memorial University's graduate school also expressed sympathy to its American students, watching the unprecedented events from afar, in a tweet late Wednesday afternoon.

To our students, faculty, and staff from the USA (which include myself): it is a sad day for us seeing the chaos deliberately stoked by a deranged would-be dictator. Please take care of yourselves and reach out if you need help. <a href="https://twitter.com/gradstudies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gradstudies</a> is here for you. —@sgsdean

"To our students, faculty, and staff from the USA (which include myself): it is a sad day for us seeing the chaos deliberately stoked by a deranged would-be dictator," wrote Aimee Surprenant.

"Please take care of yourselves and reach out if you need help. [The graduate school] is here for you."

Phillips described a "mixed bag" of feelings watching the siege from afar, calling Canada a "warm blanket" in comparison, but acknowledging guilt and fear for her family still in California.

At the beginning of image gallery At the end of the image stream

She worries Wednesday's events, and police response to them, will only prompt a wave of further riots across the country.

"One of the reasons I came to Canada was because I saw the writing on the wall when Trump got elected," she said.

"There's been fear for a long time because of the Trump supporters, and especially the racist element to that. And you never want your family to be involved in anything."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador