An ambulance operator says the system in N.L. would be stretched further by a strike

Wade Smith is the owner of Smith's Ambulance Services. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

An ambulance operator in Whitbourne says the already stretched paramedic system will be stretched even further if the more than 100 employees of seven private ambulance companies and owner Bob Fewer decide to strike.

"If there is an emergency and we do have something available that we can send in close proximity that would benefit the person, we would respond," Wade Smith, owner of Smith's Ambulance Services in Whitbourne, said Monday.

"But the thing is, that's going to stress our staff out. Our staff works 24 hours. Once our staff start doing calls like that, and we look at, 'OK, your fatigue time is up,' then we have to take that full crew off. We can't respond to anything."

Wade wonders who will respond to emergency calls in his coverage area if that scenario actually happens, saying he doesn't see any signs of relief right now.

The provincial government has said its regional health authorities will work with private ambulance services, bring on additional staff to support emergency responses with routine transfer services and "activate additional RHA ambulances," in response to a disruption.

"If ambulance services are required, residents of the region are directed to call 911. N.L. 911 has been made aware of the potential change in service and is ready to redirect calls to the appropriate provider," reads a statement from Debbie Marnell, a provincial government communications director, last week.

The more than 100 employees considering striking began a work-to-rule campaign on Wednesday, which means they perform only their core job functions.

The union that represents the workers — Teamsters Local 855 — said the campaign is the first step in the strike plan, though ambulance services haven't been disrupted yet.

More than 100 paramedics and ambulance workers employed by the Fewer Group of Ambulances began a work-to-rule campaign on Wednesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Hubert Dawe, the business agent for Teamsters Local 855, also wonders where the resources will come from if his members strike.

He calls the province's statement misleading.

"The reality is we have ambulances that have been allocated in these contracts private operators have with the government that have been parked because there's physically nobody to sit aboard those ambulances and to make those ambulances work," Dawe said.

"I really and truly don't know where these paramedics are coming from. If the government has them in their back pocket, please let them out, it would help the situation greatly right now."

CBC News asked the Department of Health where the additional staff will come from, what roles they would fill, the capacity of adjacent ambulance services to fill gaps elsewhere and how many additional ambulances to RHAs have.

The department said contingency plans were developed by the regional health authorities and they would be better suited to answer any inquiries relating to operations.

In a statement to CBC News, Central Health communications director Gayle St. Croix said Central Health and Eastern Health have contingency plans to help mitigate any job action impact.

"Mutual aid is often provided when ambulances are out of a service area by other private and community operators that are not involved in this job action. This is expected to continue as per regular processes," the statement reads.

"RHAs can also provide support internally when an ambulance is out of a service area, within available human and ambulance resources. The number of additional available ambulances within the RHAs is variable depending on the region, time of day and staff availability. RHAs will assess whether any support can be provided following established processes."

