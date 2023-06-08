N.L. police issue Amber Alert for missing 14-year-old girl

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Melissa Morrell. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old who they believe has been abducted.

Melissa Morrell of St. John's is described as five feet tall with a medium build, light brown hair below her shoulders and brown eyes.

Melissa was last seen Friday on Thorburn Road in St. John's. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a press release early Saturday morning to say she was missing.

On Tuesday, police said Melissa might be trying to flee the province for New Brunswick "with assistance from an unauthorized adult." Thursday's Amber Alert said police believe she has been abducted, by someone known to Melissa but not to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or Crime Stoppers.