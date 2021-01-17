NL Alliance leader suspends campaign after medical emergency

NL Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley has suspended his campaign after suffering a medical emergency, the party's executive says.

In a release on its Twitter account Sunday morning, the party said Pelley was taken to hospital Saturday, where it was confirmed that he would need emergency surgery.

In a media release the party said Pelley will be suspending his campaign pending the outcome of the procedure and required recovery time.

"The work of [the] NL Alliance is so important to Graydon and I know missing out on that while facing this challenge is adding to his discomfort. However, his health is what's most important now and no one disagrees with that," the party's president, Rudy Norman, said in the release.

Norman told CBC News it's too early to know how long Pelley's recovery will be, but said Pelley is a key part of the party who wants the rest of the party's candidates to continue campaigning.

"We'd be doing him a disservice if we threw in the towel at this point just because he's facing this challenge," Norman said.

"Obviously it's going to be a challenge, but we're going to keep going. We've got some quality candidates in other districts across the province, they're going to keep going."

Pelley is running in the district of Humber-Gros Morne and Norman said he expects him to be back on the campaign trail in the district when he recovers.

The NL Alliance also said nominations in districts without candidates are still open until the deadline, with more candidates expected to be named in the coming days.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador