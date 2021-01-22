NL Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley ends election campaign, citing medical emergency

The leader of the NL Alliance has officially ended his campaign after suffering a medical situation over the weekend that required emergency surgery.

Graydon Pelley was to be on the ballot in Humber-Gros Morne, up against Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, Progressive Conservative Jim Goudie and New Democrat Sheina Lerman.

In a release early Friday morning, Pelley announced he would have to suspend his campaign permanently.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, and one I put a great deal of thought into over the past days," Pelley said in the release.

Please continue to remember Graydon in your thoughts.<br><br>*RELEASE*<br>NL Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley Suspends 2021 Campaign in Humber-Gros Morne Permanently<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/AdGmjWdjCj">pic.twitter.com/AdGmjWdjCj</a> —@alliance_nl

"I've discussed the possibility of continuing the campaign with my doctors and family at length, and at this time we all feel that focusing on my health and recovery is most important."

Complete coverage: Read all of Newfoundland and Labrador Votes stories

The party had hoped Pelley would recover in time to continue his campaign, but according to Friday's release, he will require "extensive recovery time," following the emergency medical situation on Saturday, which led to emergency surgery the next day.

Pelley will stay on as leader of the NL Alliance.

The party will not be reopening nominations in the district, citing time constraints. Anyone who wants to put their name on the ballot for the Feb. 13 election must file the necessary paperwork with Newfoundland and Labrador Elections by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador