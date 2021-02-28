With the majority of province in Alert Level 4, here's what you can and can't do

After the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in the St. John's metro area forced the province to revert back to Alert Level 5 of its pandemic response plan two weeks ago, much of Newfoundland and Labrador is beginning to reopen.

On Friday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said all regions, with the exception of the Avalon Peninsula, will take a step forward to Alert Level 4. This means public health restrictions will ease up for the majority of the province, while the Avalon continues to grapple with the outbreak.

Fitzgerald said things will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Here's a reminder of how things will look under Alert Level 4, which includes the Central, Western and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions, as well as areas of Eastern Health west of the Avalon, including Clarenville and the Bonavista and Burin peninsulas.

Public spaces and gatherings

In Alert Level 4, people must still stay their household bubbles whenever they are not at work or school. The bubble can expand, however, to include immediate family when necessary, bring in caregivers or support for isolated people.

Gatherings at funerals, burials, weddings and religious and cultural ceremonies are expanded to 10 people, as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Wakes remain prohibited.

Informal gatherings are limited to just those in your bubble.

"Bubbles need to remain small, exclusive and local. You should only include other people if it is necessary to keep you and them safe and healthy," Fitzgerald said on Friday.

"Organizing a social gathering, such as having your extended family over for Sunday dinner, would not be acceptable."

Businesses

Child care services are expanded to full capacity.

Retail stores, including those inside shopping malls, can open at 50 per cent capacity.

Personal service establishments, such as spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing and tattoo shops and tanning salons can open in accordance with public health guidelines.

Bars will remain closed in Alert Level 4. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

Bars, cinemas and bingo halls remain closed.

Restaurants remain closed for in-person dining.

Recreation

Gyms, fitness facilities, yoga studios, swimming pools, tennis and squash courts and arenas remain closed. Dance studios and performance spaces also remain closed.

Group and team sports are still suspended, along with groups arts and recreation.

Public health is encouraging outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, or riding a bike as long as physical distancing can be maintained and you are not required to self-isolate for any reason.

Health care

Regional health authorities will allow some services to resume.

Private health care clinics can reopen in accordance with public health guidelines.

Visitor restrictions in health care remain in place, while visitation in long-term care, personal-care homes and assisted living facilities will be expanded.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador