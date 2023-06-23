Smoke from Quebec wildfires prompt air quality warnings in N.L.

Parts of Labrador woke up to orange skies Friday as smoke from the wildfires burning in Quebec descended on the Big Land. (Keith Fitzpatrick Photography)

Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec has made its way to the skies of Newfoundland and Labrador this week, which Environment Canada says will impact air quality for much of the province this weekend.

Special air quality statements are in place for most of interior Labrador along with parts of central and western Newfoundland. The Air Quality Health Index, which Environment Canada uses to show the risk to air quality across the country, has spiked in the province, with Labrador City reaching a full 10 rating in risk factor.

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist David Neil says the smoke is expected to stick around for at least a few days.

"A place like Labrador City, where we have seen those elevated AQHI values ��… we are expecting greatly, greatly reduced air quality to continue," Neil said Friday.

Special air quality statements are also in place for parts of central and western Newfoundland. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Smoky skies have also been seen across much of the island Friday. Parts of western Newfoundland have been under a special air quality statement since Thursday.

Although a warning isn't in place for eastern Newfoundland, Neil said it isn't out of the picture for smoke to reach St. John's, where Environment Canada says there's a moderate risk for poor air quality conditions.

"Anybody who has underlying health conditions in particular, or people who are vulnerable to reductions in air quality … we do recommend that people keep an eye on the forecast and keep an eye on the current conditions," he said.

Smoke and hazy skies were seen as far east as St. John's on Friday. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services issued its own warning Friday afternoon.

The provincial health authority said the following groups are considered at higher risk of experiencing health effects from smoke:

People who are pregnant.

Young children.

Older people.

People with underlying medical conditions.

People who physically exert themselves outside for work or sports.

NLHS said the best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke is to reduce exposure to smoke and seek cleaner air by keeping windows and doors closed, limiting outdoor and strenuous activity, using a portable HEPA air cleaner and drinking water to reduce inflammation.