7 ain't enough: You'll have to dial 10-digit phone numbers in N.L. as of this weekend
Starting Saturday, local phone calls must start with 709
Plugging in a phone number for a call in Newfoundland and Labrador will forever change beginning on Saturday, when the 709 area code becomes mandatory dialling.
Anyone making a local call in the province will have to dial all 10 digits of a phone number, beginning with 709, according to Canada's Telecommunications Alliance.
The decision was made by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission following the creation of a new three-digit emergency service for mental health crises and suicide prevention, 988, which requires a 10-digit phone number to operate correctly.
If you forget about the change and dial a seven-digit number between Saturday and May 31, you'll hear a recorded message that will remind you to use the 709 area code.
So the next time you swear you've dialled the right phone number and your phone's contact list won't put you through, just remember to make sure you've dialled 10 digits.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?