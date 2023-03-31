7 ain't enough: You'll have to dial 10-digit phone numbers in N.L. as of this weekend

Beginning on Saturday, local 10-digit dialing is mandatory in Newfoundland and Labrador. That means you'll need to dial 709 before any local phone call. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Plugging in a phone number for a call in Newfoundland and Labrador will forever change beginning on Saturday, when the 709 area code becomes mandatory dialling.

Anyone making a local call in the province will have to dial all 10 digits of a phone number, beginning with 709, according to Canada's Telecommunications Alliance.

The decision was made by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission following the creation of a new three-digit emergency service for mental health crises and suicide prevention, 988, which requires a 10-digit phone number to operate correctly.

If you forget about the change and dial a seven-digit number between Saturday and May 31, you'll hear a recorded message that will remind you to use the 709 area code.

So the next time you swear you've dialled the right phone number and your phone's contact list won't put you through, just remember to make sure you've dialled 10 digits.