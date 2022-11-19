Psychiatrist and mental health advocate Dr. Nizar Ladha dies

Prominent Newfoundland and Labrador psychiatrist and mental health advocate Dr. Nizar Ladha has died.

Ladha's three sons Justin, Michael and Jonathan released a statement Saturday morning, saying Ladha passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, while on vacation in Egypt with his wife.

"Our family is extremely appreciative of all the kind messages and support we have received from family and friends, his medical colleagues in and outside the province, and the broader community," the statement read.

"Due to the circumstances and the need for several members of our family to travel overseas, it will take some time to confirm and announce the details of the upcoming visitation and celebration of life."

Ladha was a former president of the Canadian Psychiatric Society and was considered one of the province's top psychiatrists. He also practiced forensic psychiatry and testified in a number of notable court cases.

Ladha was a vocal advocate as well, fighting the stigma placed on those with mental illnesses and pushing for a replacement for the aging Waterford Hospital.

"These are chronic conditions, just like diabetes is, just like hypertension is, and they need long-term care," Ladha told CBC News in 2021.

"We need more organizations that would take care of people within the community, provide supports and provide advocacy for appointments, for treatment support, for access to treatment, for access to housing and so on."

