$20M car dealership expansion signalling growth in N.L., owner says
Nissan deal among moves hinting at healthy auto industry
Shiny new dealerships and a multimillion-dollar expansion are signalling a healthy auto industry in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to one dealer.
Rick O'Neill, owner of O'Neill Nissan, says sales are so strong he's moving to a new location after nearly four decades at the same spot on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl.
"We've outgrown our facility so we've had to increase the size of it," O'Neill said.
"I think our industry is healthy.… Newfoundland has not seen the downturn in Canada, which was only minimal at best," he said.
"Newfoundland seems to be flying along pretty well."
The move, which will take over the location of Keith Tibbs Auto Sales, will cost O'Neill $20 million, but given the growth he anticipates, that's an investment risk he's willing to take.
The old Nissan location will either be flattened or renovated to house a Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo dealership — a move that meant snapping up more land on top of the seven acres he purchased for the new Nissan dealership.
O'Neill isn't the only dealer placing a bet on continued growth in the province.
Volkswagen is set to open a location on Kelsey Drive, while Capital Auto Group broke ground on an expansion last year, prompting Premier Dwight Ball to suggest soaring car sales are a sign the province is pulling out of an economic slump.
But there's another reason sales might be growing — and it may simply indicate that cars are a necessity in the province, downturn or not.
"Newfoundlanders have got to have cars. We don't have a mass transit system. Anybody who's employed drives back and forth to work," O'Neill said.
Regardless of why, he's confident in the choice to expand.
"The car industry, I think, is fine.… I don't see anything wrong with it. I think you'll see big things coming out with the oil and gas again starting to pick up again next year."
With files from Cec Haire
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.