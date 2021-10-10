Nigerians in N.L. 'a growing and a large community,' association says

Chioma Ezera, vice president of the Nigerian Canadian Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, said it's great to see the province's Nigerian community continuing to grow year over year. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

According to the Nigerian Canadian Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, there were about 2,000 Nigerian Canadians living in the province as of last year — and that number continues to grow.

"Every day, every month, new people keep coming in. We are a growing and a large community," says Chioma Ezera, the association's vice-president.

Ezera has lived in the province for eight years, and she said it's been great to see a growing Nigerian community in the area.

"When I came earlier, we didn't have as many Nigerians, just a handful. Now I can't keep up," Ezera told CBC Radio's Crosstalk Friday.

"There's a whole bunch of new faces, a whole bunch of new people. It's definitely a growing community, but it's nice to see different people who come from where you come from."

Nigeria Week and Vaccine Importance It is Nigeria Week here in the province. Chioma Ezera, Vice President of the Nigerian Canadian Association of NL speaks about the events that are happening.

Ezera said many Nigerians who come to the province are doing so for school, and while some choose to move to a bigger city like Montreal or Vancouver, many choose to stay in the province for work or new opportunities.

"We have a stable kind of environment, it's enough to keep people here. Back home, it's not exactly that stable," she said.

"Most who stay, stay because they like the family life, the quiet life and that it's safe.… When you ask what the reason is, they say, 'It's good for family, I can raise my kids here.' That's what I hear most."

I've made Newfoundland my home, why not bring my culture and bring my fabric here? - Winifred Ohwoka

Ezera said the growing Nigerian community has also allowed for the growth of more diverse businesses in St. John's and the surrounding area, making it easier to access Nigerian items or ingredients for cooking traditional meals.

Winifred Ohwoka owns Signage Clothing and Crafts, working to bring Nigerian and other African fashions to people in the city.

"I've made Newfoundland my home, why not bring my culture and bring my fabric here?" Ohwoka said.

Ohwoka said business is good, and she hopes to open a storefront in St. John's sometime next year.

"It's nice when you hear Nigerians coming in and having these ideas. Starting up small, and it just grows and it's a wonderful thing," Ezera added.