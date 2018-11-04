Natuashish man accused of attempted murder has lengthy criminal record

A Natuashish man is being held in police custody after allegedly stabbing another man 16 times — in the "face, neck and surrounding area," according to police.

Earlier this week, 31-year-old Nigel Raphael Rich was charged with attempted murder. He was also charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon or imitation and uttering threats.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a man suffering serious injures during an assault in Natuashish on Aug. 15.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Long record

Rich carries with him a lengthy criminal record, which dates back to 2006.

He was convicted on two assault charges just last year for which he was ordered to serve consecutive jail sentences of over 40 days.

Rich has served time for numerous crimes in the past, including assault, assaulting a police officer, theft, robbery with violence, break and enter, and mischief.

He was convicted for instances in March 2010 which included, among other things, resisting or obstructing a police officer, operating a vehicle while impaired and escaping from police custody in Natuashish. Rich was eventually arrested in Hopedale.

Attempted murder carries with it a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Rich remains in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Dec. 3.

Rich appeared in provincial court in Happy Valley Goose Bay earlier this week. (Bailey White/CBC)

